California Closets Sponsors Patrons' Party Gala At The North Carolina Azalea Festival

The California Closets Wilmington Team at the Azalea Festival

California Closets Designer Alsiha Chapman with Queen Azalea Bethany Joy Lenz

California Closets Wilmington Honors Wilmington's Heritage at a Glamorous Celebration.

- Graziella Marengi, Co-OwnerWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Closets was honored to be a sponsor of the Patrons' Party Gala, the signature finale event for sponsors of the North Carolina Azalea Festival . This elegant black-tie affair was a night to remember, featuring dazzling culinary displays and live music from some of the country's top party bands.With origins that date back to 1934, the Azalea Festival has long been a cherished part of Wilmington's cultural identity. What began with Dr. Houston Moore's mission to beautify Greenfield Lake has grown into a beloved annual tradition that draws thousands. Today, the festival continues to highlight the arts, gardens, history, and rich culture of North Carolina, offering national exposure to the beauty and charm of the Wilmington area.Graziella Marengi, Co-Franchise Owner of California Closets, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership:“It was an honor to support the North Carolina Azalea Festival and join in the celebration of Wilmington's vibrant heritage. The evening was truly special, and we're proud to be part of a community that values both tradition and creativity.”The California Closets team was well represented at the gala by designers Patti VandeVliet, Hope Brown, Lindsey Lee, Alisha Chapman, Karole Freeman, Ariel Chenworth, and Jenalyn Mangosing, who all embraced the night's festivities in style.“As members of the Wilmington community, it means a great deal for California Closets to be involved in events like the Patrons' Party Gala,” Graziella added.“While we're known for custom closets, our mission goes far beyond that-we're passionate about transforming all areas of our clients' homes. Supporting our community not only reflects our values but gives us the chance to share our expertise in Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, where our talented local designers also serve.”For more information about California Closets and partnership opportunities, visit .North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visitAbout California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

Graziella Marengi

California Closets

+1 919-785-1115

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.