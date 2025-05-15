Center For Vein Restoration Launches Houston Vein Clinic

HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), America's largest physician-led vein care network, is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Houston, Texas. As a national leader in the diagnosis and treatment of vein disease, CVR continues to expand its reach, offering comprehensive and compassionate care to more communities across the United States.

Dr. H. Andrew Hansen, an accomplished vascular surgeon with over 40 years of experience, leads the new Houston clinic. A Texas native and proud Texas A&M Aggie, Dr. Hansen has dedicated his career to providing minimally invasive vein care while building meaningful, patient-centered relationships. His commitment to excellence and innovation makes him an invaluable addition to the CVR team.

Why Houston?

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the U.S., is renowned for its diverse, dynamic community and world-class medical landscape. By establishing a presence in this thriving city, CVR aims to bring state-of-the-art vein care to more patients, helping them find relief from the often painful and debilitating symptoms of vein disease.

Dr. Hansen: A Leader in Vein Care

Dr. Hansen's extensive training includes residencies in general and vascular surgery under the legendary Dr. Michael E. DeBakey at Baylor College of Medicine and in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at Emory University. In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Hansen holds an MBA from Texas A&M University and is certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine, the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and the American Board of Surgery.

Specializing in treating varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein disorders, Dr. Hansen utilizes modern, minimally invasive techniques, including sclerotherapy, endovenous laser ablation, and thermal ablation. Patients can expect comprehensive, tailored care from a vein expert known for his dedication and experience.

Services at CVR Houston

The Houston clinic offers a full range of vein care services, including:



Diagnostic ultrasound for accurate vein mapping

Personalized treatment plans designed to alleviate symptoms like leg pain, swelling, cramping, and heaviness

Treatment for varicose and spider veins Minimally invasive outpatient procedures

Book an Appointment Today

Center for Vein Restoration in Houston is now welcoming new patients. To book an appointment in Houston or any of CVR's other 77+ vein clinics nationwide, call 240-965-3915 or visit our appointment portal to start your journey toward healthier, more comfortable legs.

SOURCE Center for Vein Restoration

