Scripps To Attend Gabelli Conference On June 5 Webcast Available
CINCINNATI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ) will discuss the company's business strategies at the Gabelli 17th Annual Media & Sports Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5.
Jason Combs, chief financial officer, and Carolyn Micheli, chief communications and investor relations officer, will present at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Following the presentation, both will meet with investors in attendance.
For those who cannot attend in person, the presentations will be webcast live. Registration is required at the link here:
A replay of the session will be available under "investor information" at several weeks after the conference.
Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, [email protected]
About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."
