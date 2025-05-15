Celebrating The Big 4-0! Southwest Airlines Marks Milestone Anniversary At Ontario International Airport

"The partnership between Southwest and Ontario has endured for decades as our organizations transformed our respective areas of the aviation industry, and we'll treasure that friendship for decades to come," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario international Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "Southwest has revolutionized air travel just as our popular airport has transformed air travel in Southern California. Together, we offer easy and affordable access to popular destinations in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean."

"While other carriers have fallen in and out of love with California, Southwest has enjoyed a faithful relationship with the Golden State and with the Inland Empire throughout these 40 years," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines chief operating officer. "Grateful congratulations are in order to ONT, as well, for partnering throughout four decades to facilitate the excellence of our employees in serving your travelers."

Since its debut in 1985 with five daily departures to Phoenix, Southwest has become ONT's largest airline partner, serving 36% of the airport's passengers last year. Next month, Southwest will add Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) to its ONT network, increasing the number of nonstop destinations to 12.

As Southwest's schedule and network have grown so has ONT which is the fastest growing among medium- and large-size airports in California.

"We couldn't be happier to join the Southwest family in marking this significant milestone and congratulate them on their 40th anniversary here," said Atif Elkadi, the OIAA's chief executive officer. "Our airport's success relies on the long-term success and confidence of our airline partners who count on us to provide world-class facilities, services and amenities that appeal to air travelers. Our leadership and staff are pleased to see Southwest succeed year after year and proud of the role our airport plays."

Meanwhile, back at Gate 403, Flight #1411 and its passengers were feted prior to boarding with Southwest-themed décor, music, beverages and desserts. The festivities included a game of trivia with prizes for ticketed travelers and a raffle giveaway including a pair of roundtrip Southwest tickets.

