China General Chamber Of Commerce - USA Launches Its 12Th Consecutive Annual Business Survey Report On Chinese Enterprises In The U.S.
Based on the findings, CGCC offers the following recommendations for Chinese enterprises operating in the U.S.:
Monitor macroeconomic trends and policy developments to adjust business strategies, strengthen cost control, risk management, and regulatory compliance, while improving local public relations efforts and brand positioning.
Advance digital transformation with strategies aligned to market needs, leveraging hybrid cloud and modular architectures to balance cost and efficiency, promoting organizational restructuring, employee upskilling, and compliance automation.
Build more resilient and collaborative supply chains by enhancing risk awareness, optimizing production and inventory systems, fostering ecosystem partnerships, and developing professional talent to support long-term resilience.
Respond proactively to geopolitical uncertainties by assessing policy adaptability, refining investment and talent strategies, strengthening cooperation with local partners, and amplifying voices through industry alliances.
CGCC remains committed to representing and connecting the U.S.-China business communities by providing timely insights and resources through its research and engagement platforms.
CLICK HERE to access the report in English
SOURCE China General Chamber of Commerce - USA
