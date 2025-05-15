China General Chamber Of Commerce - USA Launches Its 12Th Consecutive Annual Business Survey Report On Chinese Enterprises In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report finds that Chinese companies in the U.S. have demonstrated adaptability and resilience in navigating a global economic landscape. While perceptions of the U.S. investment climate have slightly eased, investment strategies remain divergent. Revenues have stabilized, and profitability has slightly improved, although overall margins remain modest, and brand development continues to lag. In areas such as digital transformation, supply chain resilience, and geopolitical response, companies are prioritizing long-term planning but proceeding cautiously due to ongoing external uncertainties.

Based on the findings, CGCC offers the following recommendations for Chinese enterprises operating in the U.S.:



Monitor macroeconomic trends and policy developments to adjust business strategies, strengthen cost control, risk management, and regulatory compliance, while improving local public relations efforts and brand positioning.



Advance digital transformation with strategies aligned to market needs, leveraging hybrid cloud and modular architectures to balance cost and efficiency, promoting organizational restructuring, employee upskilling, and compliance automation.



Build more resilient and collaborative supply chains by enhancing risk awareness, optimizing production and inventory systems, fostering ecosystem partnerships, and developing professional talent to support long-term resilience.

Respond proactively to geopolitical uncertainties by assessing policy adaptability, refining investment and talent strategies, strengthening cooperation with local partners, and amplifying voices through industry alliances.

CGCC remains committed to representing and connecting the U.S.-China business communities by providing timely insights and resources through its research and engagement platforms.

SOURCE China General Chamber of Commerce - USA