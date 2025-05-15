Avisen Legal Welcomes Steven J. Dickinson To Expand International Business Practice

Dickinson's addition expands the firm's capabilities in cross-border business transactions and international corporate counsel services.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Avisen Legal is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Steven J. Dickinson . With more than 30 years of experience advising companies on complex cross-border transactions, Dickinson strengthens Avisen's ability to serve U.S. and international clients navigating global growth, market entry, and international compliance.

Throughout his career, Dickinson has worked on transactions across six continents, guiding clients through international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, market entry strategies, and global compliance matters. He regularly advises both U.S. companies expanding abroad and international businesses establishing or growing their U.S. operations.

"My approach has always been rooted in helping clients navigate both the legal and cultural dimensions of global business," Dickinson said. "Avisen offers a collaborative, flexible platform that allows me to deliver pragmatic, cost-effective counsel while partnering with a team that shares my focus on business-minded solutions and long-term client success," he added.

Dickinson's representative work spans industries and jurisdictions, including advising on multinational M&A, coordinating legal strategies across multiple countries, and helping clients manage U.S. regulatory compliance, labor law, and intellectual property protections. He brings a business-first mindset to every engagement and is known for helping clients bridge the gap between differing legal systems and business norms.

Outside his legal practice, Dickinson serves on the board of Global Minnesota and is an appointed member of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Minnesota District Export Council. He is a frequent presenter at international legal conferences and maintains a trusted network of foreign counsel to support clients wherever they do business.

"Steve's reputation in international business law and his ability to connect legal strategy with commercial realities make him a powerful addition to our team," said Bill Egan , President and Shareholder at Avisen Legal. "He brings unmatched insight and relationships that will directly benefit our clients as they pursue global opportunities."

About Avisen Legal

Avisen Legal is a business law firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving clients locally and globally. The firm's attorneys provide pragmatic, strategic counsel across business , energy , real estate , international , securities , mergers & acquisitions , and intellectual property law , helping startups and established companies grow with confidence.

Contact:

Bill Egan

President and Shareholder

[email protected]

612-455-3974

SOURCE Avisen Legal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED