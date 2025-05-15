Joveo Launches First-Of-Its-Kind AI Maturity Model For Talent Acquisition Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, announced today the launch of its AI maturity model for talent acquisition – a comprehensive framework designed to help talent acquisition leaders evaluate where they stand on the AI adoption curve, and identify the next steps toward AI recruiting transformation.

As AI adoption accelerates across the HR tech landscape, recruiting teams face increasing pressure to improve speed, efficiency, and personalization at scale. Joveo's five-stage AI maturity model provides a clear path forward, enabling organizations to pinpoint gaps in their existing workflows, benchmark progress, and unlock sustainable hiring velocity through AI.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept – it's here and now, and poised to change recruiting the way we know it. But without a clear path forward, many talent acquisition teams are stuck in pilot mode,” said Prateek Mishra, Chief Technology Officer at Joveo.“Our AI Maturity Model gives talent leaders the strategic clarity they need to move from experimentation to execution – unlocking smarter workflows, faster hiring, and real impact at scale.”

“Joveo's AI maturity model equips talent acquisition teams with the direction they need to keep pace,” said Ryan Stene, Vice President, Global Talent Attraction and Engagement, Wells Fargo.“By bridging AI strategy and execution, it helps leaders like us optimize workflows, enhance candidate experience, and drive better hiring outcomes – ensuring our teams remain competitive.”

What Joveo's AI maturity model offers



Five-stage framework : Ranges from no AI adoption to AI-led talent acquisition, with indicators for each level of maturity.

Guided self-assessment : A short questionnaire covering job advertising, talent engagement, data integration, governance, and more.

Personalized score and report : Respondents receive an AI maturity score and a custom roadmap tailored to their current stage.

Insights and recommendations : Clear guidance on how to move to the next stage of their AI maturity journey. Benchmarks : Respondents can find out where they stand versus their peers and competitors.

Why it matters

AI adoption in talent acquisition is accelerating, yet maturity remains low. Without a clear understanding of their current state, many organizations risk falling behind.

Joveo's AI maturity model gives talent acquisition leaders the visibility they need to identify where their teams stand today, uncover inefficiencies, and prioritize areas for investment. By pinpointing gaps across job advertising, talent engagement, candidate experience, automation, data integration, and governance, the model empowers talent acquisition teams to take informed steps toward adopting AI to improve hiring outcomes, enhance recruiter efficiency, and accelerate speed-to-hire.

Learn more about Joveo's AI maturity model for talent acquisition , and discover your AI maturity score and stage here .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world's largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo's AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo's award-winning platform, visit .

Media Contact

Heather van Werkhooven

Sr. Director, Content and Thought Leadership, Joveo

...