Votorantim S.A. Thrives, Serena Energia Struggles In Brazil’S Q1 2025 Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Votorantim S.A. and Serena Energia, two Brazilian firms, released their first-quarter 2025 financial results, revealing starkly different trajectories.
Sourced from company financial statements and investor presentations, these figures expose the resilience and struggles of Brazil's industrial and energy sectors amid global economic headwinds.
Votorantim's diversified portfolio fueled a profit surge, while Serena grappled with operational setbacks. This article uncovers the real story behind the numbers, focusing on hard facts and mercantile realities.
Votorantim S.A.: Diversification Drives Profit Surge
Votorantim S.A., a São Paulo-based holding company, posted a net profit of R$569 million ($100 million) in Q1 2025, a 265% jump from R$156 million ($27 million) in Q1 2024.
Net revenue climbed 15% to R$12 billion ($2.1 billion), with Votorantim Cimentos contributing 47%, Nexa Resources 31%, CBA 19%, and Acerbrag 3%. Rising zinc, copper, and aluminum prices, coupled with a stronger U.S. dollar, boosted export earnings.
Despite a tough global economy with 4.5% inflation in Brazil, Votorantim maintained stable adjusted EBITDA at R$1.8 billion ($316 million). Nexa led with 40% of EBITDA, followed by Votorantim Cimentos at 33%.
Economic EBITDA, reflecting equity stakes, grew 11.9% to R$2.3 billion ($404 million). The company's strategic moves included increasing its Hypera Pharma stake to 11% and selling Tunisian cement operations to focus on core markets.
Net debt rose 33% to R$18.6 billion ($3.3 billion), pushing leverage to 1.57x from 1.45x. Yet, R$6.4 billion ($1.1 billion) in cash reserves ensured liquidity.
Votorantim's investment-grade ratings from S&P, Fitch, and Moody's underscored its financial discipline. The company's diversified portfolio shielded it from Brazil's high 10.5% Selic rate and political uncertainty, positioning it for sustained growth.
The real story lies in Votorantim's adaptability. By leveraging commodity price recoveries and pruning non-core assets, it turned challenges into opportunities. Its R$5 billion ($877 million) cement investment plan through 2028 signals confidence in Brazil's construction sector, despite looming U.S. tariffs.
Serena Energia: Operational Woes Trigger Losses
Serena Energia, a renewable energy firm, reported a Q1 2025 net loss of R$155.5 million ($27 million), reversing a R$135.5 million ($24 million) profit from Q1 2024.
Net revenue surged 68% to R$1.15 billion ($202 million), driven by a 100% increase in energy sales to 2,377 GWh. However, production dipped 2.7% to 1,899 GWh due to grid curtailment issues.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 16% to R$310.3 million ($54 million), and reported EBITDA dropped 48% to R$354.4 million ($62 million). Transmission network failures, including tower collapses, disrupted operations.
Financial expenses worsened, with a negative result of R$289.3 million ($51 million), up 21% due to high interest rates. Net debt held steady at R$8.72 billion ($1.5 billion), with leverage improving to 4.5x from 5.0x.
Serena 's cash reserves grew 17% to R$1.82 billion ($319 million), offering a buffer. Its 3.3 GW portfolio, split between hydroelectric (71%) and wind (29%) assets, supports Brazil's renewable energy push.
Yet, grid constraints and high borrowing costs, tied to Brazil's 10.5% Selic rate, exposed vulnerabilities. The company's Jaíba V solar project, set for 2026, aims to bolster capacity.
The true narrative reveals Serena's struggle with Brazil's overstretched energy infrastructure. While revenue growth reflects strong demand, operational and financial pressures highlight the risks of rapid expansion.
Serena's recovery hinges on resolving grid issues and navigating economic volatility, critical for its role in Brazil's clean energy future.
