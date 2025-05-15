403
Colombia’S Economy Climbs 2.7% In 2025, Faces Industrial Hurdles
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's economy expanded 2.7% in the first quarter of 2025, the National Administrative Department of Statistics announced on May 15.
This growth signals recovery but reveals weaknesses in manufacturing and construction. Global businesses monitor Colombia's prospects for trade and investment.
Analysts forecasted growth under 3%, with Fedesarrollo predicting 2.9% and Itaú projecting 2.3%. Banco de Occidente and Bancolombia estimated 2.7%, matching the outcome.
Agriculture, commerce, and entertainment propelled the economy, driven by strong consumer demand and export gains. Agriculture grew 7.1%, boosted by high coffee prices on global markets.
Commerce and transportation rose 3.9%, reflecting active retail and logistics. Artistic activities, including concerts and gaming, soared 8.1%, highlighting the cultural sector's economic role.
However, manufacturing dropped 3.1%, as imported goods outpaced local production. Construction remained flat, constrained by limited public and private investment. The fiscal deficit, expected to hit 5.9% of GDP in 2025, curbs infrastructure projects and economic stimulus.
Colombia's Economy Shows Resilience
The Economic Tracking Index recorded 1.77% growth in February, marking eight months of positive figures. Administration, health, and finance drove gains, contributing 1.69 percentage points. Mining fell 0.96%, hurt by lower global demand for coal and oil.
In 2024, Colombia's GDP grew just 1.7%, slowed by high interest rates and inflation. The central bank cut rates to 9.25% in 2025, spurring spending. Remittances and tourism further supported services, but global trade risks loom large.
Investment slid to 14.2% of GDP in 2024, down from 21.2% two years earlier. Analysts warn that without reforms, growth potential may fall to 2.5%. Unemployment, at 10%, adds pressure on policymakers to act swiftly.
Businesses see promise in agriculture and services but remain wary of industrial woes. Coffee exports thrive, yet manufacturing needs revitalization. Analysts project 2.6% growth for 2025, nearing the 2.8% potential.
Colombia's 2.7% growth showcases resilience but exposes vulnerabilities. Strong agriculture and commerce contrast with stagnant industries. Policymakers must boost investment to sustain momentum.
The figures tell a story of recovery tempered by challenges. Colombia balances export-driven gains with domestic struggles. Global markets watch closely as the nation navigates its economic path.
