Extortion Gangs Choke Colombia’S Oil And Farm Heartland
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Puerto Gaitán, Colombia's oil-rich hub, faces a grim resurgence of extortionist gangs, threatening its economic vitality, police and farmers report.
This Meta department region, producing over half of Colombia's crude oil, boasts a per capita GDP 60% above the national average. Yet, armed groups now exploit its wealth, targeting farmers and businesses.
Jaime Cruz, a palm oil farmer, received a chilling WhatsApp message in September 2023 demanding“contributions” from guerrillas. Fearing for his life, he hired a former commando for protection, avoiding a summoned meeting in a remote village.
Others complied, facing armed combatants who demanded annual payments or risked kidnapping. Frente 39, led by FARC dissident Iván Mordisco, drives these extortions, exploiting President Gustavo Petro's“Total Peace” policy, which reduced military pressure.
Extortion attempts in Meta surged 54% in 2023, with an 11% national rise, the National Business Council states. Consequently, companies halt investments, stalling growth in this agroindustrial powerhouse.
Gangs' Extortion in Meta Region Strangles Agricultural Output
The region's flat plains, ideal for oil and crops like rice and soybeans, attract gangs seeking easy profits. In April 2024, extortionists attacked four palm oil farms, burning machinery and halting operations.
Rice farmers and oil subcontractors also face constant threats, limiting their work and output. Petro's peace talks, launched in 2022, failed to disarm groups, allowing Frente 39 and the Clan del Golfo cartel to expand.
Arrests of key figures like“Duvan” in 2023 briefly slowed the gangs, but extortion flared again in 2024. Meanwhile, the UN reports a 36% rise in forced displacements in Colombia.
Farmers like Cruz rarely visit their lands, disrupting operations and deterring foreign investment.
Meta's potential as a global agroindustrial leader fades as security worsens. Without stronger government action, these gangs will continue strangling a region critical to Colombia's economy, leaving businesses and farmers in fear.
