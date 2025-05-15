India, Pakistan Extend De-Escalation Understanding, To Continue 'Confidence-Building Measures'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan conflict: The Indian Army has stated that, following the understanding reached between the Deputy Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on 10 May 2025, it has been decided to continue confidence-building measures aimed at reducing alertness levels.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on 10 May to bring an end to hostilities following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

| Op Sindoor: IAF bypassed, jammed Pakistan's Chinese defences

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries had communicated via hotline to discuss a ceasefire, which has since been extended until 18 May, according to PTI reports.

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai , held a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Senate.

According to Geo News, Dar stated that discussions on 14 May resulted in the ceasefire being extended until 18 May. He explained that during the initial conversation between the DGMOs on 10 May, the ceasefire was extended until 12 May. A subsequent call on 12 May further prolonged the ceasefire until 14 May, with further talks on 14 May leading to the latest extension until 18 May.

In his address, Dar said the two DGMOs would again get in contact on May 1, PTI reported.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan was agreed upon on 10 May 2025, bringing an abrupt halt to four days of intense cross-border hostilities involving drone strikes, missile attacks, and air raids.

| Wait for Operation Sindoor to conclude, then say whatever you want: BJP to Oppn| IAF neutralised THESE China-supplied Pak weapons in 23 mins - 5 points

The escalation had been triggered by India's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May, which targeted terror infrastructure in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack on 22 April.

Following these strikes, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian military bases, prompting fierce counter-attacks by Indian forces.

US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on social media, congratulating both nations for exercising“common sense and great intelligence.” The ceasefire was set to take effect at 5:00 pm IST on 10 May, following direct communications between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.