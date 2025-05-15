Two Firs Against Rahul Gandhi, Over 100 Congress Workers Over Event Without Permission In Bihar's Darbhanga
At the Ambedkar Hostel, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha interacted with students as part of the Congress' state-wide public engagement campaign.
Earlier, the district administration denied permission for the event, proposing an alternative venue instead. The Congress rejected the suggestion, leading to a standoff.Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Kharge seek Parliament Session on India-Pak ceasefire
Despite objections from the administration and security personnel, Gandhi entered the hostel premises through a different route and addressed the students.
In a statement, the Darbhanga district administration said, "The first FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed at Laheriasarai police station by the District Welfare Officer (holding magisterial powers). It states that no permission was granted for the programme at Ambedkar Hostel, yet it was conducted in violation of prohibitory orders."
The second FIR was filed against dozens of unidentified people for flouting the prohibitory orders.Also Read | 'Proud of our Armed Forces': Rahul Gandhi hails India's 'Operation Sindoor'
While Rahul Gandhi and 19 Congress workers have been specifically named in one FIR, over 100 unknown party members are also under investigation.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi's cavalcade was stopped at the gates of Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, where local administration officials tried to prevent him from reaching the 'Ambedkar hostel'.Also Read | Wait for Operation Sindoor to conclude, then say whatever you want: BJP to Oppn
The administration had suggested that the 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' be held at town hall, but the Congress leader stood his ground, choosing to get out of his car and walk several hundred metres to reach the ground adjacent to the hostel, where a huge canopy had been put up.
"My car was stopped at the gates. But I did not relent...I took a circuitous route to reach here on foot", Gandhi said at the function.
