Cinfa: Leveraging Prevention For Better Hypertension Outcomes In The MENA Region
|Blood Pressure Classification
|Non-elevated blood pressure
|Elevated blood pressure
|Hypertension
|Office BP
|SBP <120 mmHg and DBP <70 mmHg
|SBP 120–139 mmHg or DBP 70–89 mmHg
|SBP ≥140 mmHg or DBP ≥90 mmHg
|HBPM
|SBP <120 mmHg and DBP <80 mmHg
|SBP 120–134 mmHg and DBP 80–84 mmHg
|SBP ≥135 mmHg and DBP ≥85 mmHg
|ABPM
|Daytime SBP <120 mmHg and DBP <70 mmHg
|Daytime SBP 120–134 mmHg and DBP 70–84 mmHg
|Daytime SBP ≥135 mmHg and DBP ≥85 mmHg
Recommendations for pharmacological treatment
|Insufficient evidence confirming the efficacy and safety of BP pharmacological treatment
|Risk stratifies to identify individuals with high cardiovascular risk for BP pharmacological treatment
|Cardiovascular risk is sufficiently high to merit BP pharmacological treatment initiation
BP = blood pressure; SBP = systolic blood pressure; DBP = diastolic blood pressure; HBPM = home blood pressure monitoring; ABPM = ambulatory blood pressure monitoring.
Working Hand in Hand with Healthcare Professionals to Transform Heart Health in the Region
To support the challenges in cardiovascular care, Cinfa collaborates with medical societies, hospitals and healthcare professionals across MENA. The company also takes part in key scientific events such as the Annual Conference of the Saudi Heart Association, supporting local dialogue and strategies for heart health.“Our presence in the region goes far beyond the supply of medicines”, says Franc Vives, Chief International Officer at Cinfa Group.“We are committed to working alongside healthcare professionals, institutions and communities to reduce barriers and create sustainable access to cardiovascular care”
