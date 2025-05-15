Private Sector Must Lead In Quest To Strengthen Regional Food Security, Says Amb. David Prendergast

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The private sector in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) must take the lead in strengthening regional food security, driving economic development, and stimulating investment in the agriculture sector.

Ambassador David Prendergast, director, sectoral programmes at the CARICOM Secretariat, underlined the private sector's role while speaking on 13 May 2025 at the opening of the Caribbean Poultry Association's (CPA) Eighth International Technical Symposium and Exhibition in Jamaica.

Ambassador David Prendergast delivered remarks before the keynote address by Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica. Minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining, Jamaica, and CPA president, Hamant Mahabir, also spoke at the opening ceremony.

“This Symposium underscores the fundamental importance of the poultry industry to our region. Poultry is, without question, the most consumed meat in all CARICOM countries, accounting for over 75 percent of total meat consumption. The industry's role is absolutely critical in strengthening regional food security, driving economic development, creating employment, fostering intra-regional trade, and stimulating investment in the agricultural sector.

“We believe that the private sector, led by organisations like the CPA, must be at the forefront of this effort. The Region's role is to provide a conducive ecosystem that fosters and encourages economic growth and development as well as developing policies and programmes that promote increased intra-regional trade in poultry, which will, in turn, stimulate essential cross-border investment and production. We are actively implementing the Regional Trade in Animals and Animal Products, and we are anticipating that the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) will approve a pre-clearance mechanism and framework from which the sector will benefit,” Amb. Prendergast said.

Shaun Baugh, programme manager, agriculture and agro-industrial development at the Secretariat, is also participating in the three-day symposium and made a presentation during a technical session on 14 May on 'Unlocking the Potential for Value-Added Poultry in CARICOM'.

Ambassador Prendergast's remarks

I begin by congratulating the Caribbean Poultry Association (CPA) on the successful hosting and execution of its eight International Symposium and Exhibition on critical theme focusing on the true impact of poultry which transcends farming. This event has consistently proven to be a game-changer, uniting global and regional experts to address critical areas in research, pro

duction, marketing, trade, innovation and cutting-edge developments within the poultry industry. I also convey special greetings from CARICOM secretary-general, Dr Carla Barnett, who sends her best wishes for a successful Symposium and celebrates with you the significant milestone of twenty-five years of the CPA's strong and dedicated advocacy for the region's poultry sector since 1999.

The CPA's continued leadership and vision for the sector, along with its substantial investments, clearly demonstrate a powerful and enduring commitment to the advancement of our region.

We express our appreciation to the government and the people of Jamaica for the kind hospitality. Of course, the warmth and vibrant spirit of this blessed island is alive and well.

This Symposium, and indeed, the work of the CPA, seamlessly align with the strategic direction and priorities for food and nutrition security established by CARICOM heads of government. It continues to play a crucial role in promoting greater private sector engagement in the development of our regional food systems. Poultry is rightfully recognized as a priority commodity within CARICOM's flagship food and nutrition security initiative, the 25 by 2025 Initiative, now extended to 2030.

The 25 by 2025 Initiative represents a vital long-term partnership between member states, the regional private sector (CARICOM Private Sector Organization – CPSO), regional organizations, producer groups, development partners, and civil society. Together, we are charting a course of action and have identified critical intervention areas to tackle the region's food import bill, improve intra-regional trade, and generate increased wealth and economic opportunities for every CARICOM Member State.

The Special Ministerial Taskforce on Food Production and Food Security (MTF), established by our heads of government, comprised of minsters of agriculture, is providing invaluable guidance in implementing Vision 25 by 2025. The MTF's ongoing work is essential in transforming our agri-food systems into one that is more resilient, offers attractive and sustainable wealth creation opportunities for potential investors, and ensures food and nutrition security.

The 25 by 2025 Initiative has already yielded some positive results, with the potential for even greater achievements. The MTF has made some progress in fulfilling its mandate, which is critical in assisting with the reduction of trade barriers that have been hindering intra-regional trade in agricultural products.

Key advancements include the approval and implementation of the Trade Policy for Animal and Animal Products (TPAAP), the Regional Agricultural Health and Food Safety Policy, Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Guidelines for Trade in 19 Special Agricultural Commodities, and the Alternate SPS Dispute Settlement Mechanism.

We are also seeing progress in some areas such as the introduction of a regional agricultural insurance product; increased cross-border investment; increased resource mobilization and coordination towards the implementation of the 25 by 2025 Initiative; increased private sector involvement; large scale private sector investment in the sector – dairy, small ruminants, soya and poultry production; increased agricultural production in member states (introduction of new/niche crops); the development of a Regional Electronic Agriculture Market Information System; the establishment of a US$100M fund for regional agriculture, and the Caribbean Food Systems Investment Initiative (CFSII).

Importantly, in securing the future of the Agriculture sector, there is youth engagement in agriculture, through the development of a Regional Youth in Agriculture Strategy and establishment of a Youth Advisory Council.

These initiatives, along with the introduction of new technologies, technical assistance programs, enhanced alignment among development partners, and investments in cold storage and greenhouse technology, are collectively driving us towards greater food and nutrition security.

This Symposium underscores the fundamental importance of the poultry industry to our region. Poultry is, without question, the most consumed meat in all CARICOM countries, accounting for over 75 percent of total meat consumption. The industry's role is absolutely critical in strengthening regional food security, driving economic development, creating employment, fostering intra-regional trade, and stimulating investment in the agricultural sector.

We are also keenly aware of the challenges that remain, including risks from avian flu, climate concerns and the threat of natural disasters, high feed costs, limitations in cold-chain and processing infrastructure, and some non-tariff barriers. We must redouble our collective efforts to overcome and address these challenges.

We are also keenly aware of the challenges that remain, including risks from avian flu, climate concerns and the threat of natural disasters, high feed costs, limitations in cold-chain and processing infrastructure, and some non-tariff barriers. We must redouble our collective efforts to overcome and address these challenges.

We believe that once this pre-clearance mechanism is in place it will be a game-changer and significantly enhance competitiveness and improve the ease of doing business throughout the region.

As we look to the future, we see tremendous opportunities. An estimated US$300 million (2022 figures) untapped market exists within our region for poultry and hatching eggs, and it is imperative that we seize this opportunity. The provisions of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas offer the context for intra-regional trade.

I urge and challenge you to move the needle further to advance our region's efforts to develop our food systems. This Symposium presents and opportunity through:



Focused South-South and intra-regional cooperation and knowledge exchange;

Increased Cross-Border Investments;

Technical Exchange Programs

Innovation and Technology Development Programs;

Targeted and Demand-Driven Research and Development

Improvements in Transportation and Logistics; Proactive Regional Investment Promotion;

In closing, I wish you a productive and results-oriented Symposium and look forward to the valuable presentations and the exploration of new investment opportunities over the next three days that will fundamentally increase the impact of poultry beyond farming and shape the future of the region's poultry industry.

