IMA Grenada Hosts Fifth Symposium To Empower Local Developers
The event offered practical guidance for Grenadians seeking to bring development projects to life through the programme's approved investment channels.
The symposium introduced attendees to the Enhanced Local Developers Participation (ELDP) Initiative, an updated framework designed to improve access to investment capital for Grenadian-led real estate and infrastructure projects. The initiative aims to dismantle perceived barriers and empower local stakeholders to become active participants in the investment migration landscape.
Chairman of the Grenada CBI Committee, Richard Duncan, OBE, described the initiative as a critical turning point.
“The CBI Programme must work for Grenadians not just as a national revenue generator but as a catalyst for local development,” stating.“The ELDP initiative was designed to create meaningful pathways for Grenadian developers to access funding and bring their visions to life.”
In addition to outlining the updated regulations and its streamlined process, the symposium clarified the key support structures available to prospective developers. Among them is the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), which plays a pivotal role in assessing project feasibility and supporting developers through business development services. The GIDC's involvement ensures projects meet investment readiness standards and align with national priorities.
Chief executive officer of IMA Grenada, Thomas Anthony, emphasised the importance of accessibility and transparency in the process.
“It's essential that the programme is demystified. We want developers to understand the process, know what's required and recognise that these opportunities are within reach,” adding,“We recognise that many developers have ideas and property but lack access to capital. This initiative bridges that gap.”
The IMA Grenada Symposium Series aims to engage more meaningfully with the local population, clarify the structure and purpose of the CBI programme and foster greater understanding of investment migration as a tool for national development. Upcoming editions will continue to explore additional areas of interest to ensure broader awareness, participation and empowerment across sectors.
The post IMA Grenada hosts fifth symposium to empower local developers appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment