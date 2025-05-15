IMA Grenada Hosts Fifth Symposium To Empower Local Developers

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada (IMA Grenada) hosted the 5th edition of its Symposium Series with a high-impact forum focused on increasing local developer participation in Grenada's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, at the Grenada Trade Center under the theme“Grenadian Innovation: Creating Local Opportunities Through Investment Migration.'

The event offered practical guidance for Grenadians seeking to bring development projects to life through the programme's approved investment channels.

The symposium introduced attendees to the Enhanced Local Developers Participation (ELDP) Initiative, an updated framework designed to improve access to investment capital for Grenadian-led real estate and infrastructure projects. The initiative aims to dismantle perceived barriers and empower local stakeholders to become active participants in the investment migration landscape.

Chairman of the Grenada CBI Committee, Richard Duncan, OBE, described the initiative as a critical turning point.

“The CBI Programme must work for Grenadians not just as a national revenue generator but as a catalyst for local development,” stating.“The ELDP initiative was designed to create meaningful pathways for Grenadian developers to access funding and bring their visions to life.”

In addition to outlining the updated regulations and its streamlined process, the symposium clarified the key support structures available to prospective developers. Among them is the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), which plays a pivotal role in assessing project feasibility and supporting developers through business development services. The GIDC's involvement ensures projects meet investment readiness standards and align with national priorities.

Chief executive officer of IMA Grenada, Thomas Anthony, emphasised the importance of accessibility and transparency in the process.

“It's essential that the programme is demystified. We want developers to understand the process, know what's required and recognise that these opportunities are within reach,” adding,“We recognise that many developers have ideas and property but lack access to capital. This initiative bridges that gap.”

The IMA Grenada Symposium Series aims to engage more meaningfully with the local population, clarify the structure and purpose of the CBI programme and foster greater understanding of investment migration as a tool for national development. Upcoming editions will continue to explore additional areas of interest to ensure broader awareness, participation and empowerment across sectors.

