Op Sindoor India's Most Decisive Strike In 30 Yrs: DM

Addressing soldiers at Badamibagh Cantonment here, Singh said India will soon eradicate terrorism from the region with the help of the armed forces.

“Had a wonderful interaction with the brave Indian Army soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar. PM Shri @narendramodi has redefined India's policy against terrorism, and any attack on Indian soil will be considered an act of war,” Singh posted on X after interacting with soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

“Terrorism and talks cannot go together; talks with Pakistan will only be held on terrorism and PoK. Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed.”

'Nation Stands With Forces'

The government and the country's people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces at every step, in every situation, he said.

Singh also exuded confidence that with the cooperation of the military, India will soon eradicate terrorism from the region,“so that no one dares to cast an evil eye on the sovereignty of the nation”.

During his visit, the defence minister paid homage to the civilians killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country following Operation Sindoor.

He also commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

Expressing gratitude to the soldiers for the cross-border strikes, Singh said,“I come here today with a message from the people of India - 'we are proud of our forces'.”

He also reiterated the government's commitment to continue equipping the forces with advanced weapons, platforms and modern infrastructure.

Forces to Get Cutting-Edge Equipment

“Our government has ensured that our forces are prepared for every situation. Many new-generation equipment, such as modern rifles, missile defence shields and drones, are being rapidly manufactured in India.“Connectivity has been ensured along the LoC (Line of Control) and the LAC (Line of Actual Control) like never before. The government is trying to serve the soldiers for the devotion and readiness with which they serve the country,” Singh said.

Terming 'Operation Sindoor', as the most decisive anti-terror action in the past 30 years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan that it would have to“pay a heavy price” if it continues to support terrorism.

He said,“Pakistan has repeatedly backstabbed India. But this time, we have ripped apart their chest in response to the assault on our innocent citizens in Pahalgam.”

He reiterated that“talks and terror” cannot go together and if talks are held any time these will focus on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism.

He warned Pakistan of dire consequences if any terror attack takes place in India saying,“PM Modi has made India's position unequivocal, any terror act will be considered an act of war.”

He reaffirmed India's commitment to peace but issued a stern warning:“India has never favoured war, but when it comes to giving a befitting reply, we do not hesitate. Our armed forces are respected across the world. We have ensured they are equipped with the latest technology and weaponry.”

The Defence Minister lauded the courage, precision, and professionalism displayed by Indian soldiers during 'Operation Sindoor'.“Under PM Modi's leadership the forces carried out Operation Sindoor with“unmatched intensity and purpose.”

“You did not just defend - you attacked. And you attacked with full intensity when the need arose,” he told the soldiers.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead, Singh said,“The entire nation stood united in grief and anger. What was more heartening was how the people of Jammu and Kashmir took to the streets to condemn the terror attack. They sent a clear message: terrorism will not be tolerated,” he added.

Referring to the moral contrast between Indian soldiers and terrorists, Singh said,“They asked the religion of innocent civilians before shooting them. But we hit them back on the basis of their karma.”

“It was a dream of every soldier that we will reach every terrorist hideout and destroy them. Terrorists killed Indians based on their religion, we killed them for their deeds. It was our dharma to eliminate them. Our forces gave the right direction to their anger and took revenge for Pahalgam with great courage & discretion,” he added.

As Defence Minister, Singh said during all these years he has felt proud to“know brave forces better” and assured them of the nation's unwavering support.“You have avenged the Pahalgam attack. You've made the nation proud,” he said.

Singh said that through the Pahalgam incident, an attempt was made to break the social unity of India but the armed forces gave them a a befitting reply.

The Defence Minister recalled Pakistan's declaration about 21 years ago in front of the then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee that terrorism will no longer be exported from its land.“Pakistan has been deceiving India, and it must stop sheltering anti-India and terrorist organisations & not allow its land to be used against India,” he said.

The Defence Minister said he had come to Srinagar“to feel the power of your energy, the power through which you destroyed enemy shelters with pinpoint precision.”

He praised the forces for maintaining their composure during the operation, saying,“Even in josh, you kept your hosh.”

Operation Sindoor, Singh said, has sent a loud and clear message to terror masterminds that they are not safe anywhere.“This operation has proven that India can go to any extent to protect its people. India has not succumbed to any nuclear blackmail and never will,” he added, in a clear message to Pakistan.

