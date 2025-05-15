In-Law Or Outlaw: The Debate Tearing Kashmiri Homes Apart

Representational Photo

By Bilal Ahmad Khanday

Not long ago, I sat in a modest living room in Ganderbal, shoulder to shoulder with elders, relatives, and a local cleric. We had gathered for what seemed like a straightforward mediation between a married couple.

Their conflict wasn't unique. It was based on misunderstandings, hurt feelings, perhaps a bit of mistrust. But what caught me off guard was how quickly the discussion veered into deeper territory: the question of whether a daughter-in-law is obliged to care for her husband's parents.

“She's not bound to,” the cleric said flatly.“Not by religion, not by ethics. Her husband can't ask it of her either.”

Heads nodded around the room. No one argued. No one even flinched. It was as if someone had read a verdict from a sealed book.

But I sat uneasily. Something about the confidence of the statement, and the silence that followed, troubled me.

I've spent most of my life in a culture where family ties are sacred. I've also studied enough religion to know that what's written in our texts is often more nuanced than how it's preached. That day, I couldn't stay silent.

I asked the cleric, respectfully, to consider whether such an interpretation reflected the full picture. We cannot reduce a religion like Islam, a faith that speaks so widely about compassion, kinship, and care, to one-liners devoid of social context.

Ibaad, even more than duties to God. And the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, often reminded us about the importance of maintaining family ties, what we call Silah Rehmi. In what world do those ties exclude in-laws? I wasn't arguing that daughters-in-law should be treated like unpaid caretakers. Far from it, I was saying that family, especially in Kashmir where generations often live under one roof, runs on mutual respect and shared responsibility. To say a daughter-in-law has no duty toward her husband's parents, not even on ethical grounds, risks hollowing out the very idea of family. Later that evening, I thought about my own sisters. If one of them didn't support her in-laws when they aged or fell ill, would her husband be expected to care for our aging parents? If everyone shrugged off these responsibilities as someone else's problem, what would be left of our social fabric? The truth is, this isn't just about religion. It's about logic. It's about decency. We live in a time where families are changing, and not always for the better. With migration, stress, and rising individualism, the old social bonds are fraying. We should be working to strengthen them, not cut them off because of a poorly interpreted ruling. Even if we accept that there may not be a direct scriptural command obligating a daughter-in-law to serve her in-laws, there's a deeper message within our tradition that can't be ignored: kindness begets kindness. Care begets care. Love, when given sincerely, often returns in unexpected ways. I made these points calmly that day, not to win an argument, but to reframe the question. And to my surprise, people listened. Some nodded thoughtfully. The atmosphere shifted. We stopped seeing the couple's dispute as a tug-of-war over rights and started seeing it as a mirror reflecting bigger issues in our community. It's easy to take a literal verse or a religious opinion and use it to end a conversation. It's harder, but more necessary, to ask what our traditions are trying to build. Are they building love, stability, understanding? Or are they drawing rigid lines around people and calling it divine will? I don't claim to have all the answers. But I do believe we owe it to ourselves and to our communities to think deeper before we speak in absolutes. When clerics or elders declare that someone is“not bound” to care, they may be technically correct in a narrow sense. But they risk encouraging apathy in a society that already struggles with disconnection. So much of our religion is not just about what we are told to do, but who we choose to be. And maybe, just maybe, we should choose to be a little more responsible toward one another. Not because we have to, but because it's right. Bilal Ahmad Khanday hails from Shalabugh, Ganderbal. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.

The Quran, after all, is not just a book of rules. It speaks to the heart of human relationships. It emphasizes duties toward others, Huqooq