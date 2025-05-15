Climate Change Hits Children

Representational Photo

A recent study published in Nature warns that over half of the children born in 2020 and beyond will face“unprecedented lifetime exposure” to extreme climate events-heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires – regardless of whether global warming is limited to the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement.

Let that sink in: even if humanity does everything right from this point forward, the youngest among us will still live through climate conditions far harsher than any previous generation. In Brussels, the capital of the European Union, a child born in 2020 is expected to experience 11 heatwaves in their lifetime. Contrast that with someone born in the pre-industrial era, who would likely endure just three.

It's about the lived future of billions of young people. It's about children inheriting a planet where“summer” increasingly means searing, suffocating heat, where a week of clean air is a luxury, and where the very act of stepping outside carries health risks.

Kashmir is not safe from this turn for worse in the climate. The unseasonably warm weather has become a recurring phenomenon in the Valley, in turn, impacting both people and agriculture. The temperature has fluctuated wildly but remained largely warm. Last year, Jammu and Kashmir recorded its lowest precipitation in over five decades in 2024, with rainfall plunging to just 870.9 mm-29% below the annual average of 1232.3 mm. This surpassed the previous 50-year low of 1974, raising serious concerns about water scarcity and its impact on agriculture, hydropower, and daily life in the union territory. This erratic weather in the region aligns with the global climate trends.

The phrase“unprecedented lifetime exposure” for children is not hyperbole. The study defines it as a level of climate risk so extreme it would have had just a one-in-10,000 chance of occurring before industrialization. It marks a crossing over from the known into the unknown. It is a metric of climate injustice-because the youngest, who have contributed least to the problem, will bear the heaviest burden.

The study underlines that children from socioeconomically vulnerable communities – often in the Global South-face an even greater risk of exposure. They lack access to air conditioning, healthcare, or even clean water-basic protections that wealthier societies can still offer their citizens. These are children who will not only face extreme heat but will face it unshielded.

There is a sobering truth here: we have already failed to prevent this future. The question now is whether we will fail to protect those who must live through it. We owe it to the generation of 2020 – not just to speak of climate change in terms of degrees and deadlines, but to act with the urgency that their lives demand.