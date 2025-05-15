Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-15 03:12:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:27 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Reports results for its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2025 ended March 31, 2025. Results for H1 were largely satisfactory, with recurring revenues increasing by 14% to $11.4 million, gross margin on those sales increasing by 10% to 61%, and net income of $0.9 million. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.34.

