403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Microbix Biosystems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:27 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Reports results for its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2025 ended March 31, 2025. Results for H1 were largely satisfactory, with recurring revenues increasing by 14% to $11.4 million, gross margin on those sales increasing by 10% to 61%, and net income of $0.9 million. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.34.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment