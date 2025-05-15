Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Atkinsrealis, Stantec At 52-Week Highs On News


2025-05-15 03:12:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $85.54 Thursday. AtkinsRealis announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. AtkinsRéalis reports a strong start to the year, delivering Q1 year-over-year increases of 12% in revenue, 25% in Segment Adjusted EBIT and 50% in diluted earnings per share.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $138.63 Thursday. Stantec declared a 22.5-cent-per-share dividend in Q1.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.67 Thursday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) new 52-week high of $32.33 Thursday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.90 Thursday. No news stories today.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.83 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.03 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Thursday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $20.65 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.65 Thursday. No news stories today.
Uniserve Communications Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
WildBrain Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 Thursday. No news stories today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $271.37 Thursday. No news stories today.



