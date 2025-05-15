403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Atkinsrealis, Stantec At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $85.54 Thursday. AtkinsRealis announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. AtkinsRéalis reports a strong start to the year, delivering Q1 year-over-year increases of 12% in revenue, 25% in Segment Adjusted EBIT and 50% in diluted earnings per share.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $138.63 Thursday. Stantec declared a 22.5-cent-per-share dividend in Q1.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.67 Thursday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) new 52-week high of $32.33 Thursday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.90 Thursday. No news stories today.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.83 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.03 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Thursday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $20.65 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.65 Thursday. No news stories today.
Uniserve Communications Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
WildBrain Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 Thursday. No news stories today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $271.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $138.63 Thursday. Stantec declared a 22.5-cent-per-share dividend in Q1.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.67 Thursday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) new 52-week high of $32.33 Thursday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.90 Thursday. No news stories today.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.83 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.03 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Thursday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $20.65 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.65 Thursday. No news stories today.
Uniserve Communications Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
WildBrain Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 Thursday. No news stories today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $271.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment