Baku To Host Heydar Aliyev Cup-2025 Int'l Boxing Tournament
Heydar Aliyev Cup-2025 International Tournament among Teenage Boys and Girls Boxers will start on May 16, Azernews reports.
The traditional competition to be held at the Baku Boxing Centre will involve the national teams of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Russia, Belarus, Turkiye and Georgia.
The tournament, which will be attended by more than 200 boxers, will determine the winners in 14 weight categories for boys and 9 for girls. The final matches of the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2025 will be held on May 21.
The Azerbaijani national team will compete in the competition with a large squad. The head coach of the national team, Vagif Kazimov, will test 60 teenagers in the tournament.
The opening ceremony will be held at 14:00 on the first day of the competition, after which the fights will begin.
Supervisor of the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2025 is Igor Biletsky (Ukraine), and the chief referee is Anar Babanli.
