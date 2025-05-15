Bandırmatekirdağ Train Ferry Line Launched To Strengthen Rail Transport Network

The Bandırma–Tekirdağ train ferry line, a major addition to Turkiye's railway transport infrastructure, was officially inaugurated at a ceremony held at the Port of Bandırma. Initiated under the leadership of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the project offers an environmentally friendly and strategically integrated logistics model that combines road, sea, and rail transport. Operating with round-trip services, the ferry will enable the safe and rapid transportation of a wide range of cargo, from hazardous materials to defense shipments.

The project is expected to significantly enhance Turkiye's export capacity and boost regional trade. Mehmet Koç, Chairman of the Board of Negmar Maritime Investments Inc., emphasized in his speech during the inauguration that the new line will make vital contributions to Turkiye's exports, domestic trade, and national security:“This project is among the most fitting to the vision of the 'Century of Türkiye'. It establishes a seamless and rapid connection between Anatolia and Europe.”

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Erdeniz ferry, Koç noted that it is one of only a few such vessels globally and that its operation will offer substantial time and cost advantages for exporters.

Koç stated that the ferry line has been long in the making, having passed through many ministerial terms, but ultimately came to fruition under the current leadership:“This ship, these ports, and these rails have long been waiting for operations to begin. Infrastructure takes time to complete, and launching major projects is never easy. But, thank God, today we've arrived at that point.”

He pointed out that there are only about 30 vessels like Erdeniz in the world and added,“Three of them are now under our operation.”

Koç continued:“One of Turkiye's greatest economic challenges is the current account deficit. Although exports are rising, imports are increasing at an even faster pace. As an expanding country with a young population and rapidly developing industries, Turkiye is advancing across every sector.

The Aegean region is among our most vital economic hubs. Years ago, Volkswagen considered investing in Manisa. Though they ultimately withdrew, their representatives inspected this ship and route. They said, 'This line and ferry must be operational for us to invest in Manisa.' Today, that day has come.”

He explained how the line will cut freight transport times dramatically:“Currently, transporting a freight train from Anatolia to Europe can take up to six or seven days. Once the Erdeniz begins service, this could be reduced to two days-or even less. A train departing from Manisa will reach Bandırma in 11 hours, and four hours later, it will arrive in Tekirdağ, ready for export.”

He also stressed the importance of customs efficiency:“While trucks face long queues at border crossings, trains can be cleared in two to three hours at most, thanks to on-site customs procedures.”

The ferry line will also facilitate internal trade, particularly between the Aegean and Thrace:“Transporting coal from a mine in Edirne to a thermal plant in Muğla by road is very costly. But with this ferry line operational, that becomes feasible. Similarly, cement producers in Thrace struggle to sell in the Aegean due to high transportation costs. This line could enable two trips a day solely for transporting coal, cement, and construction materials.”

He noted the line's connection to broader global trade networks:“What we call the Bandırma–Tekirdağ line is actually part of the China–London corridor. Our domestic leg is now linked to this international route. Marmaray currently allows limited freight passage-only two trains at night. With this new line, and with more ships in the future, trade between Anatolia and Europe, as well as China and Europe, will become faster, more cost-effective, and more accessible.”

Koç concluded:“With our new ferry line, we are integrating rail and maritime transport across the Sea of Marmara. This will enable uninterrupted, efficient, and eco-friendly logistics flows. It will strengthen Turkiye's position in international transportation, enhance our export competitiveness, and expand our logistics capacity.”

The ferry, with an 800-meter rail capacity, will operate daily round trips between Bandırma and Tekirdağ. It will allow for the safe, fast, and seamless transport of cargo that cannot pass through Marmaray, such as hazardous materials, oversized loads, and strategic defense goods. With an annual capacity of 2.8 million tons, the line will also significantly reduce the freight burden on the Marmaray corridor.

“This project not only streamlines logistics but also promotes environmentally friendly transportation, contributing to the sustainability of our infrastructure. Additionally, it will enable time-critical and sensitive defense-related shipments to be transported in line with urgent operational requirements,” Koç said.

He added that, until the end of the year, a more favorable tariff will be applied to this route compared to the Marmaray line.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Osman Boyraz also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony:“Today, we witness another strategic step to strengthen our railway network and enhance Turkiye's logistics capacity.”

He recalled the government's efforts since 2002 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, making railways a national policy priority:“Between 2002 and 2025, we've undertaken significant investments, renovations, and development initiatives in the rail sector.”

Boyraz highlighted Turkiye's role as a bridge between Asia and Europe thanks to the Middle Corridor, the central link in the Iron Silk Road from China to London:“We've adopted a new, integrated approach to railways, connecting our lines to ports, airports, and logistics centers. With projects like Marmaray, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, and the Middle Corridor, we have created the safest, shortest, and most economical rail route from London to Beijing.”

He noted that Turkiye's railway network has grown from 11,000 km in 2002 to nearly 14,000 km in 2023, with more than 60% of it now signaled and over half electrified.

The ceremony was also attended by Bandırma District Governor Engin Aksakal, AK Party Bandırma Branch Chair Bayram Özdemir, and representatives of various political parties.