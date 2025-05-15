Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says 'Nothing Will Happen' Until He Meets With Putin

2025-05-15 03:09:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that when it comes to peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, "nothing will happen" until he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Ukrinform, he made this statement to journalists aboard Air Force One in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as reported by the CNN .

"Nothing's gonna happen until Putin and I get together, ok? And obviously - he wasn't going to go. He was going to go, but he thought I was going. He wasn't going if I wasn't there and I don't believe anything's going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together. But we're going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying," Trump said.

The U.S. President also said he was not disappointed that Putin was not part of the Russian delegation sent to Türkiye on Thursday for high-level talks with Ukraine: "I'm not disappointed in anything."

Trump continued: "I'm not disappointed. Why would I be? We just took in $4 trillion, and you're disappointed about a delegation? I know nothing about a delegation, I haven't even checked."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he will not meet in Türkiye with any Russian representative except Putin. He called the Russian delegation that arrived on Thursday 'phony'.

Read also: This week critical for advancing peace efforts – Ukraine's FM

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Trump had not ruled out visiting Istanbul on Friday, where negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian representatives may take place.

