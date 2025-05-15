War Update: 73 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Battles Ongoing In Seven Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 73 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders. Fighting continues in seven sectors of the frontline, with the hottest areas being Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their update as of 16:00 on May 15, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the settlements of Baranivka, Chuikivka, Porozok, Prokhody, Dmytrivka, Novodmytrivka, and Ponomarenky in Sumy region came under fire from enemy artillery and mortars,” the report states.

Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks in the Kharkiv sector , specifically in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and toward Vysoka Yaruha and Kudiivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian forces are repelling two assaults near Pishchane and in the area of Kruhliakivka.

Ukrainian forces down 62 Russian UAVs, another 29 disappear from radar

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched eight attacks at Ukrainian positions near Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and toward Novoplatonivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. Two battles are still ongoing.

Russian troops are probing for weak spots in Ukrainian defenses near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhniokamianske in the Siversk sector . Ukrainian units have repelled two attacks; one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attempted four assaults at Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault as the enemy attempted to advance near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces made 27 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, and toward Zoria and Stara Mykolaivka. Ukrainian forces held their ground, repelling 19 attacks, with eight combat engagements still in progress.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attempted 11 breakthroughs near Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, and Vilne Pole. Seven clashes are still underway. Air strikes targeted Novopil, Novodarivka, and Temyrivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy launched airstrikes with unguided rockets at Vysoke, but no ground assaults were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove. Novoyakovlivka and Mali Shcherbaky were hit by air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske secto r, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations but launched an air strike at Kozatske.

In the Kursk sector , there have been eight combat clashes since the beginning of the day, four of which are ongoing. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropping seven guided bombs, and launched 123 artillery attacks.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

Russians launch nearly 150 attacks on Sumy region in 24 hours, casualties reported

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to May 15, 2025, have reached approximately 970,590 personnel, including 1,220 invaders eliminated in the past 24 hours.