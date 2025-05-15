Meeting Of Four Delegations In Istanbul Will Take Place This Evening Or Tomorrow Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A meeting of Ukrainian, Russian, American, and Turkish delegations may take place in Istanbul on Thursday evening or Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are ready for this. The delegation has already been sent and is fully prepared. Türkiye's delegation is ready and set to depart. The American delegation is partially present, with the rest on their way. The meeting could take place this evening or tomorrow. We have fulfilled our part-all parties are now waiting for the Russian side," Zelensky stated.

The president also underscored the significance of the meeting's content, emphasizing its importance in ongoing discussions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, Ukraine and its allies-France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland-proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If rejected, Ukraine's allies plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Zelensky announced that he would personally wait for Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

However, instead of attending in person, the Russian leader sent a delegation to Istanbul, headed by his aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine would send its delegation to Istanbul, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, for talks.