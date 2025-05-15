Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Peace Was The Main Priority In Talks With Erdoğan

2025-05-15 03:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The primary focus of the hours-long conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was achieving peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this to reporters in Ankara, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We discussed many topics over several hours, but, of course, peace was the main priority. A ceasefire is the priority, and being here today is the priority. That's why I'm here, and I continue to stress the importance of our high-level representation. You know, we have a lot to do at home," Zelensky stated.

Read also: Meeting of four delegations in Istanbul will take place this evening or tomorrow – Zelensky

The president noted that the talks included discussions on Russia's level of representation and its willingness to end the war. He explained that the first step toward peace is a 30-day ceasefire, an idea now supported by all countries-including those that have maintained a delicate balance between Ukraine and Russia throughout the war.

Zelensky also underscored Ukraine's strong partnership with Türkiye, highlighting an extensive agenda for bilateral relations. The discussions covered various industrial sectors, efforts to strengthen Ukraine, and maritime security.

As reported, Zelensky arrived in Türkiye today, May 15, where he held talks with Erdoğan. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Photo: President's Office

