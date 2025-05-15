Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Large-Scale Fire At Sumy Region's Infrastructure Facility Extinguished After Russian Strike

2025-05-15 03:09:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have successfully extinguished a fire spanning approximately 6,000 square meters, which erupted following a Russian strike on a civilian infrastructure facility.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported the details on Facebook.

The firefighting operation lasted 12 hours, with 65 rescuers and 17 units of fire, rescue, and specialized equipment-including high-altitude and water supply vehicles-working at the scene.

Efforts are now focused on clearing the rubble to eliminate any risk of re-ignition.

Read also: Russians launch nearly 150 attacks on Sumy region in 24 hours, casualties reported

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 150 strikes across the Sumy region between the morning of May 14 and the morning of May 15, resulting in three deaths and nine injuries.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service

MENAFN15052025000193011044ID1109555466

