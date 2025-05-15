Cinc Syrskyi At NATO-Ukraine Council: Active Front Line Spans 1,100 Kilometers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in a military format at the level of the Commanders-in-Chief via video conference.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi posted this on Facebook .

The Commander-in-Chief expressed his sincere gratitude to the partner countries for their great work in supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian invaders and briefly reported on the operational situation.

“We hope to achieve a just peace, but active hostilities are currently ongoing along a frontline stretching about 1,100 kilometers. Despite diplomatic appeals, Russia does not give up on achieving its previous goals on the battlefield; Moscow has turned its aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition and is using a combined group of troops totaling up to 640,000 people. Our soldiers continue to conduct an effective defense operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” noted Syrskyi.

In his address to the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief raised the issue of individual and collective training of Ukrainian military on the territory of partner countries, as well as the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in military equipment, weapons, and logistics.

Syrskyi also thanked the Alliance for the work of the NATO Special Security Assistance and Training Unit (NSATU). He emphasized the importance of further implementing the draft concepts of the NATO-Ukraine Interoperability Roadmap and the creation of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Architecture.

Fierce fighting in Donetsk region, Kursk area: Zelensky receives report from CinC

“Only a firm, consolidated position of the international community can force the aggressor to stop the war. The integrity and unity of our partners are critical to achieving a just and lasting peace. I heard from the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, assurances that NATO's support for Ukraine will remain unwavering,” Syrskyi emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Syrskyi said that Russian losses in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have already reached more than 177,000 soldiers .

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine