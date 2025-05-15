403
Hansa Research Has Released The 1St Edition Of Health Insurance Customer Experience Score 2025 Report
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 15, 2025: Hansa Research, India's leading consumer insights firm, has released the 1st edition of Health Insurance Customer Experience Score (CuES) 2025 report. This comprehensive study offers a deep dive into the evolving preferences, expectations, and satisfaction levels of health insurance customers across the country, drawing insights from over 3,800 respondents across 12 health insurance brands, and presents a robust framework for insurers to sharpen their strategies and drive stronger customer engagement.
India's health insurance sector, which saw a surge in adoption during the pandemic, continues to expand since then, (albeit at a moderated pace), as consumers prioritize financial protection amidst rising medical costs. According to the report, nearly half (48%) of health insurance buyers cited 'protection from rising healthcare expenses' as the primary driver for purchasing insurance, reflecting heightened concern over medical inflation. Moreover, customers increasingly view health insurance not just as a financial product, but as a gateway to access quality healthcare and better health outcomes. We are also seeing that nearly 30% of Policyholders supplement existing corporate health coverage with additional policies.
As the health insurance landscape in India becomes increasingly competitive - with a mix of public sector giants, private insurers, and standalone health firms, understanding and improving customer experience is no longer optional.
The Health Insurance CuES 2025 report pegs the Industry Net Promoter Score at 55% and among the top-ranked brands, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance emerge as standout performers. These brands are not only perceived as 'trustworthy' but also excel on product related aspects, ease of claim filing, hospital network access and customer support responsiveness among other things.
Among these, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is leading the rankings with an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68%, winning customer loyalty through strong product delivery, digital support, excellent claims experience, and a well-rated hospital network. The brand has successfully positioned itself as a customer-centric insurer, fostering high levels of satisfaction and loyalty.
Sharing some insights on the Hansa Research, Health Insurance CuES report, Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research said, "The Health Insurance CuES 2025 report is a timely benchmark for the industry. It reflects a major shift in consumer mindset. Customers today are informed, vocal and expect seamless experiences and this highlights the importance of transparency, service quality and innovation in building lasting trust."
Key Findings from the Health Insurance CuES 2025 Report
Evolving Customer Expectations
Customer expectations are rapidly changing, driven by a digital-first mindset for policy purchase and management. There is a clear preference for personalized, flexible, and wellness-oriented plans, which are associated with higher satisfaction and stronger brand affinity. Insurers that align offerings with these preferences are more likely to attract and retain today's informed and health-conscious consumers.
Consumers' brand preferences for health insurance
Consumers' preferences for health insurance brands are shaped by three core factors: the product offering-particularly the range and coverage of critical illnesses and plan flexibility; a strong and trustworthy brand reputation; and convenient access to 24/7 customer service. Notably, younger millennials place greater emphasis on round-the-clock support and seamless digital experiences, making these critical differentiators for insurers targeting this demographic.
Portability Empowers Consumers
The growing ease of health insurance portability has shifted the balance of power toward the consumer, pushing insurers to focus on delivering value across the entire policyholder journey-not just at the point of acquisition. Increased competition is driving accountability. The study finds that premium increases, lack of transparency, and unsatisfactory claim experiences are the top reasons consumers switch providers. This highlights a growing demand for fair, transparent, and consistent service.
Claims Experience Remains a Key Challenge
The claims process continues to be a critical friction point, with 55% of claimants reporting difficulties. Key concerns include limited hospital networks, pre-authorization delays, and slow payouts. These issues are even more pronounced among millennials, who have higher expectations for speed and simplicity. A smooth and efficient cashless claims process is strongly linked to overall satisfaction, underlining the need for insurers to invest in both digital capabilities and operational efficiency.
Barriers Among Non-Policyholders
Despite rising awareness, several barriers continue to prevent non-policyholders from entering the health insurance ecosystem. The most cited concerns include a lack of perceived need/ benefits of health insurance, affordability, and complexity of terms and conditions. Addressing these barriers through clear communication, affordable micro-products, and simplified onboarding processes will be essential for expanding coverage and inclusion across demographics.
Piyali Chatterjee, Executive Vice President, CX, Hansa Research said, "Expansion of network coverage, simplifying pre-authorization protocols, and ensure timely settlements will improve customer trust. Addressing these issues is critical for strengthening India's healthcare financing ecosystem and delivering a seamless insurance experience.
About NPS: Net Promoter Score (NPS) is used by many brands as a loyalty metric to measure the health of their customer relationships. A superlative consumer experience is a critical aspect driving the Net Promoter Score.
About Hansa Research Group: Hansa Research is the largest Indian Consumer Insights Provider who are in the business of insights and analytics for over 40 years having undertaken client assignments in over 100 countries. It is the first Indian insights and consulting company to acquire a US-based firm, GCR (formerly called Gartner Custom Research). The multi-national company headquartered in India has offices in Singapore, Germany, USA and Bangladesh.
Hansa Research Group is a part of R K SWAMY | HANSA Group of companies which are India's leading multi-discipline, multi-location, marketing communications, and services groups, serving the needs of a wide array of companies globally.
