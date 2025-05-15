403
Meghalaya Entrepreneurs Showcase State Innovation And Culture At Vienna UP 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Shillong, May 15, 2025: A delegation of eight dynamic startups from Meghalaya who are currently at Vienna are making the state proud through their participation in the Vienna UP 2025, being held from May 8th to May 16th, 2025, touted to be one of the most diverse and forward-thinking startup festivals in Europe. This goes on to prove the rising startup ecosystem of Meghalaya and how the government and PRIME Meghalaya have nurtured the entrepreneurial talent across the region.
The entrepreneurs who are representing various sectors have joined more than 90 startups, including investors, and innovators for a weeklong iconic event celebrating bold ideas and scalable impact. Vienna UP 2025 is being organised by Vienna Business Agency, hosted by 45 programme partners exposing the participants to the startup ecosystem of Vienna, providing them with the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs and investors from different parts of the world.
On May 8th, ahead of their journey, Shri Conrad K Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister also met and interacted with the entrepreneurs and extended his best wishes while also commending their contribution to elevating the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the state in a global platform. He commended the participants who are currently at Vienna saying,“It fills me with great pride that the ideas and innovations born from our hills are being showcased at a global stage. The fact that they could even reach such an international event speaks volumes regarding the diverse entrepreneurial spirit of Meghalaya and its cultural richness. This is not only a personal achievement for them, but a celebration for the entire state. The world is getting a view into the new, vibrant Meghalaya – one that is bold, creative and ready to lead.”
PRIME Meghalaya has been having an impactful role to play in the entrepreneurial journey of these entrepreneurs whom they have been handholding through incubation, mentoring and funding. Their innovations representing Meghalaya's rich heritage and indigenous products have already caught the attention from European stakeholders who are interested in ethically handmade, culturally relevant products. Some products including Eri silk textiles, handcrafted goods, as well as traditional beverages have gone down well with the stakeholders, participants and investors alike. These products are the kind that are being sought after as environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives, one where the entrepreneurs of Meghalaya are showing immense promise.
The eight entrepreneurs from Meghalaya are not only presenting their businesses but are also ambassadors of the creative development and entrepreneurial spirit of the state. The participation of these startups in the Vienna UP 2025, will provide them with valuable global insights, broaden their perspectives, open avenues for cross-country collaborations and accelerate their growth potential as well as exposure to global markets and meaningful impact on their ventures in Meghalaya. It is also an opportunity to build relationships and learn from some of the innovative minds in the startup world, as well as an inspiration to empowering more youth from the state to dream big and contribute to the growth and sustainability of Meghalaya's economy.
