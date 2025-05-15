Pakistanآ's Nuclear Weapons Should Be Under IAEA Supervision -- India

403
Pakistanآ's Nuclear Weapons Should Be Under IAEA Supervision -- India
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 15 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged to take Pakistanآ's nuclear weapons under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) citing "Islamabad's irresponsible behavior."
The Indian Defence Ministry quoted Singh, while addressing the Indian forces at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, as saying that "Pakistanآ's nuclear blackmail did not ditter India's resolve against terrorism."
"The world has witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad has issued nuclear threats to New Delhi several times. I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistanآ's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he said.
He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined Indiaآ's policy against terrorism which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war.
The Indian Defence Minister emphasised that New Delhi has always prioritised peace and never supported war. But it was necessary to respond when its sovereignty was attacked and warned the neighbouring nuclear power that if it continues to support terrorism, it will pay a heavier price.
Singh termed Operation Sindoor as the biggest action taken by India "against terrorism in history."
"Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed," he said.
Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to "the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere."
"Our forces have shown to the world that their aim is precise and pin-point and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he added. (end)
