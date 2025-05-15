Suzy Levian Debuts The Golden Helixtm Collection: A Modern Twist On Timeless Luxury, Inspired By Her Mother's Legacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thefeatures a signature looping motif symbolizing the dynamic, evolving journey of every woman - and the bonds of heritage that shape her. The twisted helix design is inspired by the DNA strand - a visual metaphor for legacy, femininity, and the values passed from mother to daughter. The yellow gold represents more than beauty - it represents, her warmth, and her enduring influence on the next generation of women.

"This collection is deeply personal to me," shares Suzy Levian. "My mother was the epitome of strength, royalty and generosity. I can still remember sitting with her as a child, watching her choose her yellow gold jewelry with such care and pride - each piece a part of her story, and ultimately, a part of mine."

The Golden HelixTM Collection includes rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets - each piece designed to transition effortlessly from everyday elegance to special occasions. With intricate textures and refined lines, the collection showcases the expert craftsmanship Suzy Levian New York is known for, while offering a heartfelt message of continuity and remembrance.

"Every piece in the Golden Helix TM Collection is a reminder that true beauty comes from strength, transformation, and the stories that live on through us," says Suzy Levian.

The Golden HelixTM Collection is now available at SuzyLevian and select retailers nationwide.

Suzy Levian has committed a portion of all proceeds from this collection to be donated to her new initiative EmpowerHerTM which supports women all across the country.

About Suzy Levian New York:

Suzy Levian New York is a renowned name in luxury jewelry, from a 500-year legacy of master jewelers. As the first woman in her family to establish her own business, Suzy Levian has redefined the fine jewelry landscape through her passion for design and dedication to empowering women.

Born into a family of jewelers, Suzy's exceptional talent for design emerged early, sketching pieces for her father. This innate creativity and love for design led her to create her own award-winning brand.

With a blend of courage, perseverance, and innovation, Suzy Levian has crafted a legacy that honors her family's rich traditions while forging a modern path. Every piece in her collection reflects the strength, beauty, and individuality of the women who wear it. Central to Suzy's design philosophy is The Secret Diamond® -a hidden stone embedded in each piece, symbolizing the inner strength and empowerment of every woman. Just as a diamond sparkles with brilliance, Suzy Levian encourages women to embrace their unique beauty and shine from within.

Today, Suzy Levian New York is celebrated for its luxurious, timeless designs, available at prestigious retailers and department stores nationwide. The brand continues to inspire women through its collection of jewelry and home décor, with a focus on creativity, innovation, and elegance. Suzy Levian's mission is to honor the femininity and inner beauty of women, empowering them to embrace their radiant selves.

