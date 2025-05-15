Elks Award Nearly $4 Million In College Scholarships
From May 1-4, the Leadership Weekend allowed scholars to get acquainted with their new Elks family through programming facilitated by current and former Elks scholars, team-building activities, and a service opportunity.
"The [Leadership] weekend was one of the most impactful experiences of my life," says Hannah Cross, sponsored by Ponca City, Okla., Lodge No. 2002. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to meet other incredible students and to learn more about college and beyond. I'll forever cherish this powerful experience."
A total of 482 runners-up received $4,000 Most Valuable Student scholarships.
Service is a tenet of the Elks, which is why there's a service requirement for recipients of the $4,000 Legacy Awards scholarship, which is exclusively for the children or grandchildren of Elks members. The new class of 350 scholars will serve with an Elks Lodge three times during the four years they receive the scholarship.
"This recognition means so much to me," says MiKayla Klinger, sponsored by Tucumcari, N.M., Lodge No. 1172, "not just as a scholarship but as a reflection of the values and support the Elks continuously offer to families and communities like mine."
To see a full list of the scholarship winners and to learn more about the Elks National Foundation's scholarships, visit elks/scholars , follow the ENF on Instagram @ElksScholars, and like the ENF on Facebook @ElksNationalFoundation.
