Organ-On-A-Chip Market Set To Expand With 33.6% CAGR By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$114.7 million
|Market size forecast
|$651.9 million
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 33.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Products and Services, End Users, Applications, and Regions
|Regions covered
|North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and China
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The OoC industry is expected to see many new startups with innovative technologies in the next five years.
- Research aims to achieve patient-on-a-chip and body-on-a-chip models that mimic the human body.
- Moving away from animal studies is crucial for future drug development.
- Strong regulatory support and government funding are needed for large-scale studies to evaluate the benefits of organ-on-a-chip.
Emerging startups:
- Hesperos Inc. React4Life Dynamic42 GmbH Valo Health Netri Micronit
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The global market for organ-on-a-chip was valued at $114.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $651.9 million by the end of 2029.
- Market drivers include the growing R&D activities for personalized medicine and the increasing focus on generating preclinical data from non-animal models.
- The market is segmented based on products, services, applications, end users, and regions. Applications include drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development. End-use industries include academia and research, pharmaceutical and biotech, the cosmetics industry, and others. Products and services include organ chips, instruments, software, and other services. Organ chips are further segmented into single-organ and multi-organ-on-a-chip products. The single OoC products are further segmented into the liver, lung, heart, kidney, and other organs.
- Organ chips will dominate the OoC market.
- The North American market for organ-on-a-chip was valued at $50.8 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $275.7 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
- 4DCELL AXOSIM BEONCHIP BIOIVT BIOMIMX S.R.L. CHERRY BIOTECH CN BIO INNOVATIONS LTD. ELVEFLOW EMULATE INC. INSPHERO KIRKSTALL LTD. MIMETAS B.V. QURIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD. SYNVIVO INC. TISSUSE GMBH
Related reports include:
Liver Disease Treatments: The Global Market : This report discusses liver diseases and their treatment options, including hepatitis, NAFLD, hepatocellular carcinoma, autoimmune liver diseases, ALD, and chronic liver disease. The report includes data on frequently used products, clinical trials, new product approvals, and emerging technologies. It also examines the demographics and growth prospects in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, it profiles leading companies in the market and their strategies.
Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: Global Markets : This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for laboratory animal models, 3D cultures and organoids. The report analyzes market shares by segments, types, applications, end users, and regions. Regions include North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and countries covered include as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India. It also examines the competitive environment, regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
