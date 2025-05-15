Huawei Unveils New Wearables Line-Up In Berlin, Ushering In A New Era Of Wearable Technology

The all-new HUAWEI WATCH 5 introduces groundbreaking innovations that revolutionise intelligent interaction capabilities. Featuring the milestone enhancement of HUAWEI TruSense System, the smartwatch integrates a new Multi-sensing X-TAP Technology, powered by Distributed Sensor Module. This advanced setup enables users to perform health monitoring effortlessly via fingertip measurements, ensuring more accurate, faster, and comprehensive health insights. Additionally, gesture control has been enhanced to support "Double Slide" and "Double Tap" gestures, providing users with intuitive interaction options. HUAWEI WATCH 5 debuts exclusive colours, Purple and Sand Gold, reflecting distinctively sophisticated style.

HUAWEI WATCH 5 reshapes wearables, signalling a new future of superior health monitoring and smarter experiences for global consumers.

New Flagship Products Unveiled: A Fusion of Technology and Aesthetics

Alongside the HUAWEI WATCH 5, several other flagship products made their debut including the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series, HUAWEI FreeBuds 6, and the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series stays true to its signature square design while advocating the 'Fashion Active' philosophy – an energetic, health-conscious lifestyle that empowers users to move confidently and live actively. Featuring an ultra-slim and lightweight comfort, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro reaches a thinness of 9.3 mm. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro further supports pro-level outdoor sports such as professional trail running, dive-depth of up to 40-meters, and golf course mode, enhanced by the HUAWEI TruSense System for a comprehensive and smarter health management experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 6 represent the industry's HUAWEI first Open-Fit Earbuds featuring dual-magnetic driver units and supporting lossless audio transmission at 2.3Mbps. Complete with Stable & Clear Calls Noise Cancellation technology and a refined sleek droplet design, the earbuds provide a seamless and immersive audio experience.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch 2025 incorporates an innovative Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, significantly boosting screen brightness and enhancing anti-glare and anti-reflection capabilities. Coupled with the Huawei Glide Keyboard and an upgraded HUAWEI Notes application, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch 2025 brings productivity to new heights.

Active Rings: Inspiring A New Way To Enjoy Every Moment of Active Living

In response to the growing global interest in fitness, Huawei has evolved its "Light Up Your Rings" campaign into "Active Rings", built around the philosophy of "Enjoy Your Moment". With more than 100 sport modes available in Huawei wearable devices, Huawei empowers users of all ages and fitness levels to stay active and embrace health in ways that suit their lifestyle.

According to IDC's latest report, Huawei ranked first globally in wearable device shipment YOY growth rate in 2024 and has maintained the top position in China's market share for six consecutive years. Huawei Wearables continue to set trends in health-conscious and fashionable lifestyles, becoming an iconic symbol of personal style worldwide.

