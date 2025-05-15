FOX NEWS DIGITAL MARKS THIRD BEST MONTH EVER WITH TOTAL DIGITAL MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS AS REIGN OVER BROADCAST AND MAJOR NEWS COMPETITION CONTINUES

FOX News Digital Surpasses NBCNews, ABCNews and The New York Times Across All Key Performance Indicators

CNN Sees Lowest Month With Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors Since 2016

FOX News Digital Continues to Lead New Brands with Multiplatform Views and Minutes

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Digital finished April with its third best month ever with total digital multiplatform unique visitors reaching 130,758,000 people, delivering year-over-year growth and surpassing CNN which drew 89,224,000 visitors, according to Comscore.* During April, FOX News Digital secured 3.9 billion total multiplatform minutes (up 31% over April 2024) and 1.9 billion total multiplatform views (up 26% over April 2024).* Notably, FOX News Digital surpassed broadcast network NBC News and ABC News across the board during April. While FOX News saw double-digit increases year-over-year across all key performance indicators, CNN saw double-digit declines across the board with multiplatform views (down 18% vs. April 2024), multiplatform minutes (down 17% vs. April 2024) and total digital unique multiplatform visitors (down 16% vs. April 2024). Notably, this was the lowest month for CNN with total digital multiplatform unique visitors since 2016. The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.4 million viewers during the month of April. ** Additional highlights include:



On YouTube, FOX News drove 326 million video views more than doubling its April 2024 performance****. FOX Business was the top business channel on YouTube for the 40th consecutive month with 69.9 million video views*****.

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in April, with 75.4 million total social interactions, up 203% from the year prior, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 53.9 million interactions on Facebook (up 532% year-over-year), 18 million Instagram interactions and 3.4 million X interactions, according to Emplifi. Additionally, FOX News drove 17.9 million interactions on TikTok. FOX Business drove 488,000 social media interactions during April. FOXBusiness drove 280 million multiplatform minutes in April, finishing fifth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 158 million multiplatform views and 23.7 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

APRIL 2025 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN AND NYTIMES

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,937,000,000 (up 26% vs. April 2024)

CNN – 1,003,000,000 (down 18% vs. April 2024)

NYTimes – 1,557,000,000 (flat vs. April 2024)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,888,000,000 (up 31% vs. April 2024)

CNN – 1,481,000,000 (down 17% vs. April 2024)

NYTimes – 1,301,000,000 (down 18% vs. April 2024)

Total Digital Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital - 130,758,000 (up 25% vs. April 2024)

CNN – 89,224,000 (down 16% vs. April 2024)

NYTimes – 70,959,000 (down 3% vs. April 2024)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews, NBCNews, WashingtonPost, and ABCNews have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN and NYTimes have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN, NBCNews, ABCNews, CBSNews, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost, NYTimes, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday, April 2025, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews, NBCNews, WashingtonPost, and ABCNews have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN and NYTimes have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN, NBCNews, ABCNews, CBSNews, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost, NYTimes, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday, April 2025, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], April 2025, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC, TheStreet, Entrepreneur have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN Business, Entrepreneur, Forbes, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, April 2025, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, April 2025, Report Date: 5/14/2025. Custom-Defined List including CNN, NBCNews, ABCNews, CBSNews, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost, NYTimes, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.

*****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, April 2025, Report Date: 5/14/2025. Custom-Defined List including Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Yahoo Finance, MSN Money, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, TheStreet, Bloomberg Business.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC

