NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick continues to see strong growth year over year in April 2025, according to Comscore. The platform finished with 6.2 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, posting a 16% increase versus April 2024, 27 million total multiplatform views (+11%) and 24 million multiplatform minutes (+10%).

Additionally, OutKick saw 19.1 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 19th out of over 350 sports sites in April 2025 platform finished ahead of NBC Sports Video Group, DraftKings, Daily Mail – Sport, Awful Announcing, and many more.

In commenting on the digital performance, Senior Vice President and Managing Editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick is the only sports site that's driving the conversation between the intersection of sports and politics. This not only separates us from a crowded sports media landscape but has been a direct result of our growth."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick in April 2025 saw over 1.2 million social actions, up 36% versus April 2024 and over 16.4 million total video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube, up 45% versus April 2024, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, January 2025, Report Date: 4/14/2025. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, March 2024- March 2025, Desktop and Mobile, US.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit .

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED