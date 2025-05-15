TEMECULA VALLEY BALLOON & WINE FESTIVAL - TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guests can enjoy wine tastings from premier local wineries, a curated craft beer garden, gourmet food, and the iconic evening Balloon Glow. With on-site camping, family-friendly experiences, and breathtaking balloon launches and rides, the 2025 festival delivers three days of nonstop entertainment and immersive fun. "The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is one of the region's longest running festivals and has been a longstanding cornerstone of Southern California's vibrant cultural landscape. We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of its continued growth," said Stephen Partridge, President, Co-Founder and COO of Event . "With this phenomenal lineup of performers, breathtaking balloon displays, fantastic food and beverage options, and a host of fun activities, the 2025 festival is shaping up to be one for the books, promising an epic family adventure or an unforgettable getaway with friends!" Star-Studded Lineup

ALABAMA – One of the most influential country bands of all time, ALABAMA revolutionized the genre with their youthful energy and a string of 21 consecutive #1 hits. Their timeless music and immense legacy continue to inspire generations of country artists. The band is known for songs like "Tennessee River," "My Home's In Alabama," "Dixieland Delight," and more.



Cody Jinks – The powerhouse singer-songwriter has forged his own path through country music with his deeply authentic sound and lyrics. Known for hits like "Hippies and Cowboys" and "Must Be the Whiskey," Cody Jinks brings his unique blend of rock, outlaw country, and folk to the Temecula Valley stage.

Walker Hayes – The chart-topping artist behind the smash hit "Fancy Like," which dominated the country music charts and became a viral sensation, Walker Hayes is bringing his blend of pop-infused country and heartfelt songwriting to the festival. With a Grammy nomination and a series of successful singles like "AA" and "Y'all Life," Hayes has become a major force in the country music scene.

Ticket Type Price Includes General

Admission

(GA)



GA 1-Day $99 Festival access for one day (no re-entry) GA 3-Day $289 Access all three days with come-and-go RFID wristband Golden

Corral

(Front-of-

Stage Access)



Golden

Corral 1-Day $229 GA + front-of-stage pit access for one day (no re-entry) Golden

Corral 3-Day $550 GA + front-of-stage pit access with come-and-go RFID wristband VIP

Experience



VIP 1-Day $350 VIP lounge, prime viewing, come-and-go RFID wristband and more VIP 3-Day $750 VIP lounge, prime viewing, come-and-go RFID wristband and more VIP Bungalows



VIP Bungalow 1-Day $1,900 VIP privileges, Private tent with seating and prime stage views; includes 4 VIP tickets, come-and-go RFID wristband and more VIP Bungalow 3-Day $5,000 Full weekend VIP privileges, Private tent with seating and prime stage views; includes 4 VIP tickets, come-and-go RFID wristband and more Hot Air Balloon Rides



Balloon Ride $329 Soar above the Temecula Valley for a full ride experience Tethered Balloon Ride $29 Short, scenic lift for a festival view

Military Discount: Guests with valid military ID receive 10% off all ticket types at checkout.

Events , a global innovator powering the experience economy through event discovery, management, sponsorship, and AI-driven insights, recently acquired The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. The event will leverage Events's cutting-edge event management solutions to improve the attendee experience and streamline operations and analytics for organizers, resulting in increased revenue and in turn, increased funding going back to the local community.

About Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the beauty of the Temecula Valley wine country and the thrill of hot air ballooning. With a rich lineup of live entertainment, gourmet food vendors, local wineries, craft breweries, and exciting outdoor activities, the festival attracts visitors from across the country.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Skinner Recreation Area, operated by Riverside County Parks, the festival creates a vibrant atmosphere for people of all ages. Whether you're a wine enthusiast, music lover, or looking for family-friendly fun, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is the perfect destination to make memories.

About Temecula

Temecula, located in Southern California's wine country, is known for its charming historic Old Town, scenic vineyards, and vibrant arts scene. The Temecula Valley is renowned for its excellent wineries, award-winning restaurants, and the world-famous hot air balloon rides that take advantage of the region's stunning natural beauty.

About Events

Events powers a two-sided marketplace and platform that helps passionate individuals create, promote, discover, and enjoy events. Events's platform helps event organizers seamlessly execute their events and allows event goers to discover, interact, and transact with the events they love. Events offers a robust ecosystem that supports millions of event creators worldwide, catering to various interests for in person, hybrid, and virtual events. From the prestigious All-In Summit, the world's leading podcast for business, technology, and investing, to the Rise Festival lantern in the Mojave Desert outside of Las Vegas, the event calendar on NewYork, the transformative Archangel Summit, and movie experiences at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa-Events technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.

For more information about Events, please visit .

Video: The most meaningful moments in our lives, powered by Events

Art and Logos

You may download the logos from Events here .

SOURCE Events