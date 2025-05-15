TEMECULA VALLEY BALLOON & WINE FESTIVAL - TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Ticket Type
Price
Includes
General
GA 1-Day
$99
Festival access for one day (no re-entry)
GA 3-Day
$289
Access all three days with come-and-go RFID wristband
Golden
Golden
$229
GA + front-of-stage pit access for one day (no re-entry)
Golden
$550
GA + front-of-stage pit access with come-and-go RFID wristband
VIP
VIP 1-Day
$350
VIP lounge, prime viewing, come-and-go RFID wristband and more
VIP 3-Day
$750
VIP lounge, prime viewing, come-and-go RFID wristband and more
VIP Bungalows
VIP Bungalow 1-Day
$1,900
VIP privileges, Private tent with seating and prime stage views; includes 4 VIP tickets, come-and-go RFID wristband and more
VIP Bungalow 3-Day
$5,000
Full weekend VIP privileges, Private tent with seating and prime stage views; includes 4 VIP tickets, come-and-go RFID wristband and more
Hot Air Balloon Rides
Balloon Ride
$329
Soar above the Temecula Valley for a full ride experience
Tethered Balloon Ride
$29
Short, scenic lift for a festival view
Military Discount: Guests with valid military ID receive 10% off all ticket types at checkout.
Events , a global innovator powering the experience economy through event discovery, management, sponsorship, and AI-driven insights, recently acquired The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. The event will leverage Events's cutting-edge event management solutions to improve the attendee experience and streamline operations and analytics for organizers, resulting in increased revenue and in turn, increased funding going back to the local community.
About Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival
The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the beauty of the Temecula Valley wine country and the thrill of hot air ballooning. With a rich lineup of live entertainment, gourmet food vendors, local wineries, craft breweries, and exciting outdoor activities, the festival attracts visitors from across the country.
Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Skinner Recreation Area, operated by Riverside County Parks, the festival creates a vibrant atmosphere for people of all ages. Whether you're a wine enthusiast, music lover, or looking for family-friendly fun, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is the perfect destination to make memories.
About Temecula
Temecula, located in Southern California's wine country, is known for its charming historic Old Town, scenic vineyards, and vibrant arts scene. The Temecula Valley is renowned for its excellent wineries, award-winning restaurants, and the world-famous hot air balloon rides that take advantage of the region's stunning natural beauty.
About Events
Events powers a two-sided marketplace and platform that helps passionate individuals create, promote, discover, and enjoy events. Events's platform helps event organizers seamlessly execute their events and allows event goers to discover, interact, and transact with the events they love. Events offers a robust ecosystem that supports millions of event creators worldwide, catering to various interests for in person, hybrid, and virtual events. From the prestigious All-In Summit, the world's leading podcast for business, technology, and investing, to the Rise Festival lantern in the Mojave Desert outside of Las Vegas, the event calendar on NewYork, the transformative Archangel Summit, and movie experiences at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa-Events technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.
For more information about Events, please visit .
