The Millennium Group Computing Recognized On CRN's Esteemed MSP 500 List As A Security 100 MSP

The Millennium Group Computing was named to CRN's 2025 MSP 500 Security 100 list for excellence in cloud-based security and managed IT services.

- Tony DiDonato, CEO and Founder of The Millennium Group ComputingDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Millennium Group Computing , a veteran-owned Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Denver, Colorado, is proud to announce its inclusion in CRN's prestigious MSP 500 list for 2025, specifically recognized in the Security 100 category. This honor highlights The Millennium Group Computing's exceptional expertise in delivering cloud-based security services and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding clients' digital assets.CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive compilation of the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The Security 100 category specifically spotlights MSPs with a strong focus on cloud-based security services, an area where The Millennium Group Computing excels."We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as one of the leading managed service providers in North America, particularly in the Security 100 category," said Tony DiDonato, CEO and Founder of The Millennium Group Computing. "This recognition underscores the dedication and expertise of our entire team. At The Millennium Group Computing, our focus is on providing cutting-edge security solutions that protect our clients' critical data and ensure their business continuity. Being part of the MSP 500 list is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support."The Millennium Group Computing has built a reputation for excellence over its 25 years of operation, guided by core values such as innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity. The company offers personalized, cost-effective IT services with a commitment to transparency and accountability. Their team of seasoned professionals provides expert guidance and reliable, local support, ensuring predictable IT costs and strategic alignment with clients' business goals.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.The Millennium Group Computing consistently delivers tailored IT solutions that tackle critical business challenges. Their innovative approach enhances operational efficiency, strengthens security, and fosters technological advancement. By addressing real-world problems, they empower organizations to achieve their goals and drive success. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and industry expertise makes them a well-deserved recipient of the CRN MSP 500 award.

