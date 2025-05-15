Qatar-US Business Ties Bolstered By High-Level Engagements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar-US relations deepen, business leaders on both sides are highlighting the potential economic boost ushered in by the arrival of the President of the United States, H E Donald Trump, to Qatar yesterday. With a renewed focus on innovation, infrastructure, and defence collaboration, the mindset among US companies is one of optimism and readiness to act, stated experts.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Sheikha Mayes Al Thani, Managing Director at the US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC), noted that such visits signal more than ceremonial diplomacy-they are strategic levers for economic momentum.

“This visit reflects the enduring strategic interest of US leadership in strengthening ties with Qatar,” said Sheikha Mayes.“From a business standpoint, high-level visits such as this underscore the importance of US-Qatar economic relations and help create an enabling environment for deeper private sector engagement, trade, and investment.”

She stressed that American firms see these engagements as a springboard for advancing commercial relationships and aligning on long-term investment priorities.

“US companies view this visit as an opportunity to reinforce commercial relationships, explore new areas of cooperation, and advance ongoing dialogues. While expectations vary by sector and firm, visits of this nature typically provide momentum for relationship-building, investment alignment, and market confidence.”

The economic relationship between the two countries is underpinned by a shared interest in sectors ranging from energy and infrastructure to emerging technology. Sheikha Mayes underlined that cooperation is increasingly extending into future-focused industries.

“Qatar and the US share a long-standing partnership that spans multiple strategic sectors. Engagements at this level may help catalyze cooperation in areas such as energy, defence, infrastructure, and, increasingly, the technology sector,” she said.

“As the US continues to lead globally in innovation, and Qatar positions itself as a rising hub for investment with an evolving business landscape and competitive incentives, we see growing potential for collaboration in digital infrastructure, smart solutions, and advanced technologies.”

She also emphasised that the dialogue between the two nations remains both active and productive.

Qatar and the United States signed a series of major agreements yesterday, generating an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion, according to The White House. Among the deals was a landmark agreement for Qatar Airways to purchase more than 160 Boeing aircraft, a transaction that Trump described as exceeding $200bn in value. In addition to the aviation deal, the two countries formalised several defense-related agreements reinforcing their long-standing military and security collaboration.

Silvina Moschini, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of New York-based digital finance firm Unicoin, echoed the sentiment, pointing to Qatar's proactive approach to economic modernisation.

“Qatar has adopted strategic measures that diversified its economy and strengthened its economic resilience and regional alliances,” she told The Peninsula.

She praised the country's commitment to technology and sustainability, particularly its national push toward digital transformation.“Qatar invests heavily in infrastructure and technology, accelerating its digital economy. Initiatives like the Qatar National Digital Agenda 2030 reflect its commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning the country as a regional leader in digital transformation,” Moschini said. She also mentioned that any signs of regional stability, particularly those supported by US diplomacy, stand to enhance Qatar's role as a strategic economic hub.

“Political stability and strategic alliances are cornerstones of investor confidence,” said Moschini, adding that this stability assures investors of predictable returns and supports the growth of entrepreneurial ventures, making Qatar an attractive destination for global capital.