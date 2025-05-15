US President's Visit A Pivotal Turning Point To Boost Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: US President Donald Trump's visit to Doha will further reinforce the State of Qatar and the United States of America's multifaceted partnership and solid ties.

Economic experts and analysts have described the visit as a pivotal moment in the trajectory of Qatar-US relations, calling it a historic event that confirms the strength of this partnership and propels it toward broader horizons across all sectors.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the experts and analysts noted that the visit comes at a time when Qatar-US relations are witnessing notable expansion across numerous sectors including energy, aviation, infrastructure, security, and defense, as well as emerging areas such as the green economy, digital transformation, and renewable energy, pointing to the National Planning Council's figures, the trade volume between Qatar and the US reached about QR20bn in 2024, with Qatari exports to the US amounting to about QR5.2bn, while imports totaled QR14.8bn.

The experts and analysts said that both countries' economic relationships are underpinned by trade agreements and mutual investments across various sectors, with the pace of commercial relations in both directions accelerating significantly since the signing of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) in 2004, rendering Doha a trusted trading partner to the US.

In this context, Economic expert and Director of the Center for Community Service and Continuing Education at Qatar University, Dr. Rajab Al Esmail said that the US President's visit to the State of Qatar enhances the strategic partnership and opens new horizons for economic cooperation and joint investments within the framework of the long-standing bilateral relationship.

He added that the visit represents a strategic event that underscores the importance of deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic and investment fields.

The United States is among the top foreign investors in the State of Qatar, as American investments play a central role in the country's development, through more than 800 US companies operating in the Qatari market, including more than 120 wholly US-owned firms, according to the latest official data, he added.

Al Esmail noted that the US President's visit comes amid rapid growth in Qatar-US relations and that Qatari investments in the US are a key component of bilateral ties, exceeding in recent years tens of billions of dollars across sectors such as technology, energy, real estate, and financial services.

He added that the visit would be an opportunity to enhance cooperation in the green economy, digital transformation, and renewable energy, and to explore mutual investment opportunities in infrastructure and major development projects in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He highlighted the commitment to broadening economic cooperation through promoting public-private partnerships, facilitating capital flow, and encouraging the exchange of expertise and technology, adding that a number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, creating new opportunities for investors on both sides.

Al Esmail concluded his remarks to QNA by affirming that the US President's visit reflects the depth of strategic relations between Doha and Washington and represents a significant boost to expanding the bilateral economic partnership.

For his part, businessman Ali Al Khalaf told QNA that Qatar-US economic ties go back decades, starting with investments in the oil sector and later expanding to gas industries, followed by fields such as technology, energy, aviation, and artificial intelligence.

He hoped that the visit would encourage further investments and stimulate the bilateral trade flow, noting that commercial and investment cooperation would undoubtedly flourish.