Al Gharafa Stun Holders Al Sadd Guedes Fires Al Rayyan Into Semis

Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa held their nerves to eliminate defending champions Al Sadd in a dramatic Amir Cup quarter-final, winning 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw yesterday.

In the last quarter-final, Roger Guedes starred for Al Rayyan scoring twice to inspire a comeback against Al Duhail, before converting the decisive spot-kick in another 5-4 shootout victory, following a 2-2 draw in full time.

Pedro Martins' Al Gharafa appeared to be in full control at Al Thumama Stadium, building a two-goal lead through Joselu (45+3') and Yacine Brahimi (53'), both converting penalties.

However, Al Sadd launched a spirited fightback as Aron Gunnarsson's own goal in the 67th minute brought them back into the game, and substitute Boualem Khoukhi headed home an equaliser deep into stoppage time (90+9'), forcing extra time.

In the ensuing shootout, Al Gharafa held firm.

Though Ahmed Al Ganehi missed their fifth penalty, Jamal Mayor scored, while Claudinho and Pedro Miguel struck the post in Al Sadd's final two attempts.

Miguel's miss sparked wild celebrations from the Cheetahs, who advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face Umm Salal.

The loss ended Felix Sanchez's Al Sadd's hopes of completing a domestic treble, having already won the Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup. It also halted their 12-match domestic winning streak.

The match began at a fast pace. Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar denied Paulo Otavio early, while Youcef Atal went close with a sharp effort. A technical issue caused a temporary halt in the 17th minute, leading to 26 minutes of first-half stoppage time.

The breakthrough came when Otavio was penalised for a handball inside the box following a VAR review. Joselu converted coolly. Another penalty came early in the second half when Otavio again handled the ball while trying to block a Ferjani Sassi's cross. Brahimi doubled the lead with a clinical finish.

Akram Afif led Al Sadd's charge back with fast breaks. Claudinho's free kick deflected off Gunnarsson for the first goal before Khoukhi's late header set up extra time. Despite chances on both ends, neither side could find a winner before the shootout.

Al Rayyan players celebrate their victory.

Al Rayyan fight back to advance

At Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Edmilson Junior put Al Duhail ahead in the 24th minute, smashing in a volley from outside the box after a clearance by goalkeeper Samy Beldi following a corner. Michael Olunga doubled the lead in the 57th minute, latching onto a long ball and finishing brilliantly from distance.

But Guedes brought Al Rayyan back with a clinical free kick into the left corner. In the 98th minute, he scored the equaliser from the spot after a handball by Benjamin Bourigeaud, sending the match into extra time.

Both sides created chances in the additional 30 minutes but remained deadlocked, sending the tie to penalties.

With both teams level after four shots each, Beldi denied Abdullah Al Ahrak, allowing Guedes to seal the win with the final kick.

“We weren't at our best in the first half, but we improved after the break and showed great fighting spirit. I'm very happy with the win and glad our efforts paid off,” said Beldi after the match.

Artur Jorge's Al Rayyan will meet Al Ahli in the other semi-final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail ended the season trophyless, having finished as runners-up in both the QSL and the Qatar Cup.