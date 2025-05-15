Qatar Table Tennis Players Eye Strong Show At Worlds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's contingent at the upcoming ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 will be looking to make the host nation proud with deep runs as seven of the best local players enter the fray against the world's best from May 17-25.

In the men's singles bracket, Sultan Khalid Al Kuwari opens against world No. 82 Martin Allegro of Belgium, while Qatar's top-ranked player Mohammed Abdulwahhab meets New Zealand's Alfred Dela Pena who is ranked 108.

On the women's side, Aia Mohamed faces Cuba's world No. 185 Rosalba Aguiar, while teen sensation Maryam Ali competed against Chilean No. 1 Zhiying Zeng (No. 165).

In the doubles draw, Qatar's men's pairing of Mohammed and Abdullah Abdulwahhab will take on experienced Cubans Andy Pereira and Jorge Campos. In women's doubles, Aia and Maryam will face Germany's Sabine Winter and Yuan wan. The mixed‐doubles draw also offers immediate challenges, when Abdulwahhab partners with Aia against Thailand's agile pair Thitaphat Preechayan and Kulapassr Vijitviriyagul, while Ahmed Korani teams with Maryam to tackle Algeria's Milhane Jellouli and Amina Kessaci.



Speaking ahead of the blockbuster event, Mohammed Abdulwahhab told QNA that he is determined to push hard.

“The draw is definitely a tough one, but I'm determined to push as deep into the tournament as I can,” Mohammed said, urging fans to come and support the Qatar team at the Lusail Sports Arena and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Hall.

“If our fans pack the arena and bring their energy, it will give us a real lift. I'm also confident the championship itself will be staged to the highest standard,” he said.

Maryam called the opportunity to take part in the World Championship at home both an honour and a responsibility.

“Playing here in Qatar is both an honour and a powerful motivator,” Aia told QNA.

“Yes, the level of competition will be fierce, but that only drives every one of us to deliver our very best,” she added.

QTTA Board member and National Teams Committee Chairman Thani Al Zarraa said that the team is fully primed to represent Qatar with distinction.

“The Association has supported the players comprehensively - training camps, coaching, everything they need - so they can build on the semifinal runs and big wins they've already achieved on the international stage,” Zarra said.

The spectacular event, hosted by Qatar for the second time after its 2004 edition, will welcome 640 players from 127 countries, competing across five thrilling categories.

Team Qatar

Men's Singles:

Ahmed Korani, Sultan Al Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulwahhab

Women's Singles:

Maryam Ali and Aia Mohamed

Men's Doubles:

Rawad Alnaser and Sultan Al Kuwari

Abdullah Abdulwahhab and Mohammed Abdulwahhab.

Women's Doubles: Aia Mohamed and Maryam Ali

Mixed Doubles:

Aia Mohamed and Mohammed Abdulwahhab Maryam Ali and Ahmed Korani