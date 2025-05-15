Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visual Arts Centre Hosts Children's Activities At DIBF To Promote Erudition


2025-05-15 02:27:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Visual Arts Centre of the Ministry of Culture is participating in the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) with an interactive educational and recreational activity for children.

Held under the motto, 'The Journey of Writing: From Engraving to Writing', the event is intended to explore the evolution of writing in the Arab world, from its early symbolic origins to its modern forms.

This participation aligns with the theme, as the centre has designed six interactive zones at the Children's Oasis, demonstrating the stages of writing evolution throughout history by invoking a compelling style that fuses visual arts with state-of-the-art pedagogical technologies, Director of the Centre Huda Al Yafei highlighted.

The first zone at DIBF showcases 'Engravings' where children are introduced to the origins of writing through pictographic symbols once employed by early humans on cave walls, Al Yafei said.

