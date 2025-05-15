Rapdev Recognized On Boston Business Journal's 2025 Fast 50 List For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are so excited to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders, and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

The Fast 50 list ranks companies based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. RapDev's growth is driven by its patented AI-powered ServiceNow apps - like CSDM as Code for automated microservices registration, Tag Generator for streamlined CMDB tagging, and Vitals for real-time platform health and adoption insights - and its automation-first approach to enterprise cloud operations. Over the past year, RapDev also launched a Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) for Datadog , unifying observability and threat detection.

To keep pace with its accelerating growth, RapDev has expanded its team both across the U.S. and internationally, bringing in top-tier talent to enhance delivery capabilities, drive innovation, and support a growing global customer base.

"This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Tameem Hourani , Founder of RapDev. "We've built a company that thrives on solving complex technical challenges, and earning a spot on this list for the third year in a row reflects the impact of what we do."

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner , RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit .

