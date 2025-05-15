Good Life Companies Unveils New Headquarters In Celebration, FL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to debut our new space in Celebration and strengthen our connection in Orlando's business community," said Conor Delaney, founder and CEO of Good Life Companies. "This milestone represents a transformative leap forward in our mission to empower financial advisors with independence and support, as we expand."

First announced in July 2024, the Celebration office serves as a hub for advisor recruiting and executive leadership, complementing the company's established headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania. Delaney now lads from the Orlando location, while Sean Mest, Sr. Director of Operations, continues to manage executive operations from Reading.

"The enthusiasm from both our advisor network and Orlando's business community has been extraordinary," added Delaney. "Our Celebration location provides access to world-class talent and creates an inspiring destination for advisors determined to revolutionize their careers and deliver exceptional value to their clients and practices."

With this expansion, Good Life Companies is positioned to double its advisor network by 2027, creating new opportunities for financial professionals seeking independence while enhancing support for clients throughout Florida and neighboring states.

Since its founding in 2012 as a single financial planning practice, Good Life has transformed into a comprehensive service platform that empowers independent financial advisors nationwide. Today, Good Life employs more than 50 employees who serve more than 200 financial advisors nationwide. The company is ranked among the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms.

Good Life Companies is an industry-leading platform that provides independent financial advisors with the comprehensive infrastructure, innovative technology, and expert support needed to build and operate successful practices. Founded on the principle that advisors deserve both freedom and resources, the company's integrated approach combines technology, compliance solutions, marketing strategies, and operational support to empower advisors to focus on client relationships and business growth.

