AndaSeat NRG

AndaSeat and NRG Forge Multi-Year Partnership to Elevate Esports Performance and Community Experience

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat, a leading global provider of high-performance gaming chairs, is pleased to announce a significant multi-year partnership with NRG , one of North America's most prominent esports organizations. This new collaboration will see AndaSeat serve as the Official Gaming Chair Partner of NRG, supporting players, creators, and the organization's headquarters with world-class ergonomic seating solutions designed for both performance and comfort.With over a decade of experience in seating innovation, AndaSeat is recognized for its dedication to integrating advanced ergonomic principles, premium materials, and user-centric design into every product. By focusing on the physical demands and health of professional gamers, AndaSeat's research and development team has continuously introduced technologies such as adaptive lumbar support, pressure-relief memory foam, and multi-functional adjustment systems. These features have established AndaSeat as a preferred choice among elite esports teams and gaming communities worldwide.The collaboration with NRG will include the joint development of a special edition NRG x AndaSeat gaming chair, leveraging direct feedback from NRG's professional players and staff. This initiative is designed to push the boundaries of gaming comfort and deliver tailored solutions that support peak performance during both training and competition.Commenting on this milestone partnership, Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat, stated:“We are proud to join forces with NRG, a leader in the esports space that shares our vision for excellence and community. At AndaSeat, we believe that elite performance starts with the right foundation-ergonomic, thoughtfully engineered seating that empowers players to reach their potential. By equipping NRG's roster and facilities with AndaSeat's latest innovations, we're reinforcing our commitment to advancing comfort and wellbeing throughout the esports industry.”NRG CEO Andy Miller also underscored the importance of this alliance:“At NRG, we're always looking to partner with brands that truly enhance the gaming experience. AndaSeat delivers the comfort and quality our players and fans expect, and we're excited to build long-term content and community together.”As both AndaSeat and NRG embark on this partnership, their collaboration represents not only a shared pursuit of innovation and performance, but also a broader vision for the future of esports. Together, the two organizations are committed to raising standards for player support and community engagement, setting a benchmark for excellence across the industry. As this partnership unfolds, AndaSeat and NRG look forward to empowering more players and fans worldwide, building a healthier, more connected, and more vibrant gaming ecosystem for years to come.About AndaSeatAndaSeat is a global leader in ergonomic gaming furniture, specializing in high-performance chairs and accessories designed to enhance comfort, support, and overall well-being for gamers, creators, and professionals alike. Founded in 2007, the company initially focused on racing seats before expanding into the gaming and office furniture sectors. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, AndaSeat has grown to empower millions of users worldwide by providing ergonomic solutions that promote healthier sitting postures and improve performance. Known for its premium materials, cutting-edge design, and dedication to durability, AndaSeat continues to set new standards in the ergonomic furniture industry.About NRGNRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company renowned for its championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content. As the highest viewed gaming organization in North America, NRG continues to lead the industry with its engaging, authentic, and original gaming content.

