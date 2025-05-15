Almal Real Estate Development Unveils 'The One By Almal' Introducing A New Benchmark In Global Resort-Style Living Acr...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Almal Real Estate Development, the UAE-based developer renowned for shaping luxury real estate, announces its strategic entry into the Southeast Asian market with the debut of 'The One by Almal' in Bali, Indonesia. This launch signals the beginning of Almal's international footprint under its forward-looking 2030 expansion blueprint, with additional projects already in the pipeline for Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

Setting a new global standard, 'The One by Almal' introduces a Residential Resort-Style living concept. Seamlessly blending exclusive residences, villas, and townhouses with curated resort services, immersive wellness programs, and signature dining destinations, the brand's first project in Nusa Dua will offer an elevated beachfront lifestyle designed for discerning residents and travelers alike.

"Almal isn't just expanding, we are shaping the future of resort-style living globally ," said Dmitriy Starovoitov , Founder of Almal Real Estate Development. "Our entry into Southeast Asia is strategic, and built on our proven success in the UAE, where we have set new records and benchmarks for luxury hospitality and residential projects."

Almal's impressive track record includes projects such as The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residence in Ras Al Khaimah-recognized for achieving record-breaking sales-and Harrisoni Villas in Dubai, an exclusive collection of beachfront villas valued over $30 million each. The developer is also behind The Smart Space concept that is going to be the UAE's first branded off-plan business center, reflecting Almal's commitment to introducing new asset classes to evolving global markets.

In line with its expansion strategy, Almal continues to enhance accessibility to its portfolio through a range of tailored investment avenues. The recent upcoming launch of 'The One' app forms part of this vision, offering investors a streamlined and transparent digital gateway to explore upcoming opportunities across the brand's growing global portfolio.

"Our mission extends beyond delivering iconic developments-we aim to foster meaningful connections with like-minded investors, partners, and industry stakeholders who share our passion for innovation and excellence," added Starovoitov.

The One by Almal marks the next bold step in the company's mission to redefine luxury living on a global stage.

