ITEN And A*STAR IME Announce Breakthrough In Solid-State Battery Integration For Advanced Packaging

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ITEN, a global leader in micro solid-state batteries, and A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (A*STAR IME), a leader in advanced packaging research, have announced a groundbreaking achievement for the integration of ITEN's micro batteries using A*STAR IME's cutting-edge advanced packaging platform. This milestone paves the way for in-package energy storage solutions, enabling more efficient, compact, and reliable system-in-package (SiP) designs.

Revolutionizing Energy Storage and Advanced Packaging

This breakthrough innovation represents a significant leap forward in SiP technology. By embedding ITEN's high-performance solid-state batteries at the wafer level, ITEN and A*STAR IME have successfully demonstrated integrating non-volatile energy storage directly using advanced packaging. This enables seamless integration, elevating energy efficiency and operational reliability of electronic components.

Key Benefits and Applications



Enhanced Efficiency: Seamless integration maximizes energy transfer while minimizing power loss, resulting in improved overall performance.

Compact Design: Embedding micro batteries within the packaging significantly reduces the device footprint, ideal for next-generation portable and wearable devices. Increased Reliability: The integration in a single package not only reduces assembly complexity but also improves interconnect reliability. With fewer solder joints and connectors, the potential points of failure decline, which can lead to higher reliability.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to environmental sustainability. ITEN's batteries are free from hazardous materials, providing a safer, eco-friendly alternative. By enabling longer device life and reducing the need for external power components, this innovation contributes to minimizing electronic waste.

Industry Collaboration and Future Prospects

This achievement marks the beginning of a new era in packaging innovation, especially for 3D chip integration architectures with built-in energy sources. ITEN and A*STAR IME are actively exploring future applications in consumer electronics, medical devices, and IoT solutions, where compactness and energy efficiency are critical.

“We are pleased to collaborate with ITEN to develop breakthrough advanced packaging technologies that meet the needs of the growing microelectronics market. Such efforts will enable new applications of SiP, creating new market opportunities,” said Terence Gan, Executive Director of A*STAR IME.

Vincent Cobee, CEO of ITEN, added,“A*STAR IME's strong knowledge and expertise in advanced packaging technologies support us in accelerating the development of new micro batteries optimized for integration into SiP. This is a major step forward in addressing the challenges of energy efficiency across a wide spectrum of applications.”

Leader in Advanced Packaging Research

A*STAR IME's research is centered around three architecture families: high density fan-out wafer-level packaging (HD FOWLP), 2.5D interposer and 3D interposer, from which eight platforms are derived: mold-first FOWLP, redistribution layer (RDL)-first FOWLP, passive interposer, active interposer, photonic interposer, wafer-to-wafer (W2W) hybrid bond, chip-to-wafer (C2W) hybrid bond, and C2W micro-bump. A*STAR IME also develops manufacturing techniques, packaging architectures, electrical-thermal-mechanical (ETM) models, and package process design kits (PDK) advancing the industry's packaging roadmap.

About ITEN

ITEN is a global leader in solid-state batteries, pioneering high-power, miniaturized energy storage solutions. With over 200 patents and deep expertise in solid-state technology, ITEN is one of the very few companies worldwide with full industrial production capabilities. The company serves industries requiring compact, high-performance energy storage, including IoT, smart sensors, and wearables. Based in Dardilly, France, ITEN is a two-time winner of the Global Innovation Competition and a French Tech 120 laureate, as well as a recipient of the CES 2024 Best of Innovation Award. By the end of 2022, ITEN had secured €80 million in funding.



About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit .

