USD/CHF Forecast Today 15/05: USD Gains On Franc (Video)
- The US dollar initially fell during the session here on Wednesday but looks as if it is recovering quite nicely. At this point, I think we've got a situation where traders are starting to look at this through the prism of a market that could go much higher.
If we were to break down below the 0.83 level though, I think not only does that invalidate this candlestick, but it could send us towards the lows. On a move to the upside, I recognize that we have a lot of work to do to get to the upside, but this is a market that tends to grind anyways. So, you just get paid to hang on to it at the end of every day. And you think of it more as a swing trade or possibly even an investment.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment